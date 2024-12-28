Suez Canal Revenue Down 60%, But Red Sea Outlook May Be Changing

By Stuart Chris of FreightWaves

Suez Canal revenue has plunged 60% this year, a loss of $7 billion for Egypt, amid attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and ongoing regional tensions.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a statement blamed rising geopolitical challenges for the decline but offered no other details, according to published reports.

Egypt collects tolls on vessels that transit the canal, a key route for maritime commerce.

Since late 2023, Houthi fighters based in Yemen have disrupted global trade by attacking merchant and naval vessels in the Red Sea, just south of the canal. Most major container ship operators have diverted ships away from the region and on longer, more expensive voyages around the Horn of Africa, for services connecting Asia with the United States, Mideast and Mediterranean. The diversions have pushed up shipping rates and boosted carriers’ profits by billions of dollars.

A multinational force of American and European military has patrolled the area, providing escorts for merchant vessels.

The Iran-backed Houthis have said the missile and drone assaults are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war. But the attacks have recently tailed off as Iran grapples with its own internal issues, and the Houthis have increasingly targeted Israel itself. The fall of the Assad regime in Syria and withdrawal of Russia from ports there have added to the uncertainty surrounding events in the Middle East.

Some observers forecast a return of Red Sea shipping services as security improves, but likely not until the second half of 2025.