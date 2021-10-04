Texas Company Offers Truckers $14K A Week Amid Historic Driver Shortage

By Mason Hartwig of AltDriver

All you truck drivers in need of work out there need to take a second to look into this: A company called Sisu Energy has been paying experienced drivers up to $14,000 per week. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s actually the real deal.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, many truck drivers left the industry, due to a lack of product to haul and reduced rates for loads. The trucking industry was already facing a driver shortage prior to 2020, and this only made things even more severe. Once the demand for products came back up, those former drivers had already settled into a new industry. Essentially, this left demand hig, and supply low. As you may have been able to tell, goods such as gasoline and wood have drastically increased in price over the last few months, and this is certainly a factor in that.

That said, businesses still had to operate, and Sisu Energy CEO Jim Grundy had to find a way to keep things moving. His solution was to offer experienced drivers in South Texas a rate of pay that was too good to pass up. This company has been paying drivers $14,000 each week, which equates to $60,000 a month, and over $650,000 a year. No matter what freight you’re hauling, it’s practically impossible to find another job that pays in the same realm as this.

With pay this high, there’s bound to be skeptics, but it’s been confirmed by both the CEO and others who have worked there as a driver. In fact, I happened to be listening to the radio the other day when one of the newer drivers for Sisu Energy called the station to tell them it was very much real. On top of that, he claimed he didn’t even need his own truck and trailer, but just some experience as a commercial driver.