Uber No Longer Requires Masks

One by one all the political , pardon "scientific" restrictions of the covid era are falling to the wayside, and it only took a looming midterm election with internal polling showing just how unpopular Joe Biden's nanny state had become, to make it happen... not to mention a brave 35-year-old judge who called out the bullshit on two years of idiocy.

Just hours after virtually all airlines abandoned the Biden admin's ridiculous mask mandate, which study after study found achieved zero mitigation in covid transmission yet extended for more than two years because liberals had to signal their virtue somehow and had to impose their virtue signaling on everyone else, this morning Uber announced that it too will no longer ask riders and drivers in the U.S. to wear masks, joining a growing number of major transport providers shifting their policies.

Uber’s relaxing of its mask rules comes after U.S. airlines said they would no longer require travelers or employees to wear face coverings on domestic and some international flights. A U.S. judge on Monday overturned a federal mandate for passengers to cover their faces.

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” Uber said in a statement.

In the U.K., Uber already relaxed its rules for mask-wearing in line with government advice.

The reversal follows two of the Biden nanny state chief enforcers, the Transportation Security Administration and the CDC, saying on Monday that companies would no longer be able to order passengers to wear masks on public transportation, although both agencies recommended their continued use.

Still, some places continue to enforce the idiocy: that bastion of crime, New York City, recently delayed plans to remove the mask mandate in city schools and day-care centers for children under age 5, saying cases of Covid-19 are rising again.