Previously we reported that the US restaurant and retail industries have all but shut down. We can now add airlines.

According to this stunning chart from Deutsche Bank's Torsten Slok, US airline passenger traffic is currently just 10% of normal. As Slok explains, "on a normal day in March, over 2 million people travel by air in the United States. Yesterday that number was 279,018."

And somehow Boeing hopes to have the 737 MAX flying in May...