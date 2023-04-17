"Not Sustainable": The US Budget Deficit Is Unexpectedly Soaring Again And Why It's About To Get Much Worse

It was supposed to be a year when the normalization of the record US budget deficit blowout from the covid collapse continued; it has ended up being anything but.

As the US Treasury revealed in its latest Monthly Treasury Statement, in the first six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, the US fiscal picture is once again deteriorating rapidly, on both revenue and spending. As shown in the chart below, gross revenues declined by 4% to $2.048 trillion from $2.121 trillion in the same period a year earlier, while spending over the same period soared by $358 billion to $3.149 trillion from $2.790 trillion.