US Factory Orders Tumble In February, Biggest Drop Since April 2020 Lockdown Collapse

After nine straight months of gains, US Factory Orders were expected to fall 0.6% MoM in February (echoing the unexpected tumble in durable goods orders and relative weakness in Manufacturing ISM). The final print actually dropped 0.5% MoM, so slightly better than expected, but still significant in its decline from the upwardly revised +1.5% jump in January...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the biggest MoM drop since April 2020's COVID lockdown crash... and the 12.6% YoY rise is the weakest since Feb 2021.

The final print for February Durable Goods Orders came in at -2.1% MoM vs preliminary drop of 2.2% MoM.

Non-defense new orders saw a big 6.7% drop while Defense orders jump ed 14.0% (with defense aircraft up 60.1%).

War saves the day again?