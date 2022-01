US Factory Orders were expected to accelerate +1.5% MoM in November, up from +1.0% MoM in October.

In fact orders accelerated even faster, rising 1.6% MoM - the biggest rise since May 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the 7th straight monthly rise in orders and remains up 15.5% YoY.

Bear in mind that this data is from before Omicron's impact hit (which we just saw crush ISM Services).