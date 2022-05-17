US Industrial Production Hits New Record High In April

US Industrial production was expected to rise for the 4th straight month in April and it did, jumping significantly more than expected (+1.1% MoM vs +0.5% MoM). That is the biggest monthly jump since October...

Source: Bloomberg

US Industrial production overall has reached a new record high...

Source: Bloomberg

And Capacity Utilization reached its highest since Dec 2018...

Source: Bloomberg

Manufacturing also surprised to the upside with a 0.8% MoM rise...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, are the Dow INDUSTRIALS catching down to actual INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION?

Source: Bloomberg

Sadly for the bulls, good (economic) news remains bad news for stocks as it offers The Fed no 'outs'.