US Industrial Production Hits New Record High In April
US Industrial production was expected to rise for the 4th straight month in April and it did, jumping significantly more than expected (+1.1% MoM vs +0.5% MoM). That is the biggest monthly jump since October...
Source: Bloomberg
US Industrial production overall has reached a new record high...
Source: Bloomberg
And Capacity Utilization reached its highest since Dec 2018...
Source: Bloomberg
Manufacturing also surprised to the upside with a 0.8% MoM rise...
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, are the Dow INDUSTRIALS catching down to actual INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION?
Source: Bloomberg
Sadly for the bulls, good (economic) news remains bad news for stocks as it offers The Fed no 'outs'.