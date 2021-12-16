US Industrial Production Jumps To Highest Since Aug 2019

Having surged back above pre-COVID-lockdown levels in October, analysts expected US Industrial Production to extend its improvement in November and it did but slightly worse than expected (+0.5% MoM vs +0.6% MoM exp) but followed an upward revision from +1.6% to +1.7% MoM in October...

Source: Bloomberg

Manufacturing also rose (+0.7% MoM)...

Capacity Utilization rose to 76.8%, the highest since Nov 2019.

Overall, Industrial Production is back to its strongest level since Aug 2019...

Source: Bloomberg

Maybe it is time to take the foot off the floor after all?