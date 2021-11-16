US Industrial Production Rebounds In October. Finally Back To Pre-COVID Levels

US industrial production rebounded strongly in October (+1.6% MoM) after 2 straight months of declines...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the strongest monthly jump since March.

Manufacturing continued its flip-flopping year with a 1.2% MoM bounce after falling in September...

Source: Bloomberg

Capacity Utilization picked up, rising from 75.2% in September to 76.4% in October - the highest since pre-COVID.

Finally, we note that US Industrial Production is back to Pre-COVID levels...

Of course, stocks had all this priced in plus more already.