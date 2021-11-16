US Industrial Production Rebounds In October. Finally Back To Pre-COVID Levels
US industrial production rebounded strongly in October (+1.6% MoM) after 2 straight months of declines...
Source: Bloomberg
That is the strongest monthly jump since March.
Manufacturing continued its flip-flopping year with a 1.2% MoM bounce after falling in September...
Source: Bloomberg
Capacity Utilization picked up, rising from 75.2% in September to 76.4% in October - the highest since pre-COVID.
Finally, we note that US Industrial Production is back to Pre-COVID levels...
Of course, stocks had all this priced in plus more already.