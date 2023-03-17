US Industrial Production Shrinks In Feb - First YoY Drop In 2 Years

US Industrial Production is down 0.25% YoY in February - its first YoY drop since Feb 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, Manufacturing output rose 0.1% MoM (better than the 0.3% drop expected, but offset by the upward revision from 1.0% to 1.3% MoM in January). That left Manufacturing output down 1.0% YoY...

Source: Bloomberg

Overall Capacity Utilization remains subdued...

Source: Bloomberg

It look slike the 'long and variable lags' of monetary policy are starting to hit...