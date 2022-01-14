US Industrial Production Unexpectedly Contracts In December
US Industrial Production was expected to slow its re-acceleration in December with a 0.2% MoM increase versus November's 0.5% MoM rise, but things were notably worse with Industrial Production contracting by 0.1% MoM.
Source: Bloomberg
Total US Industrial Production is hovering right above pre-COVID-Lockdown levels, well short of 2018's record highs...
Worse still, Manufacturing production tumbled 0.3% MoM in December, dramatically worse than the +0.3% MoM expected...
Capacity Utilization dipped back lower, holding the pre-COVID-lockdown levels...
It seems Omicron and inflation angst is slowing everything down... right as The Fed readies rate-hikes and QT?