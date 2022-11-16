US Industrial Production Unexpectedly Contracts In October, Capacity Utilization Slows

US Industrial Production unexpectedly fell 0.1% MoM in October - the biggest drop since Dec 2021 and less than the expected 0.1% MoM jump. Additionally, September's 0.4% MoM rise was revised drastically lower to just 0.1% MoM.

That is the 4th monthly decline in the last 6 months and the slowest YoY rise since January.

Source: Bloomberg

Manufacturing output rose 0.1% MoM (half the expected 0.2% rise).

Utilities fell 1.5% in Oct. after falling 1.7% in Sept.

Mining fell 0.4% in Oct. after rising 0.7% in Sept.

Notably, Capacity Utilization dropped back below 80% (79.875%)...

Not exactly the "strong as hell" recovery we were told about.