US Inflation To Be A Sideshow For Treasury Traders

By Ven Ram, Bloomberg markets live reporter and strategist

It’s the number everyone’s waiting for eagerly this week, though US inflation perhaps needs to surge a whole lot and then some to get Treasuries excited about the possibility of further tightening from the Fed. The bar is higher than you would think.

The median forecast is for headline consumer prices to have risen 0.4% in April from a month earlier and 5% from a year earlier. But the market reaction won’t hinge on whether the data is a simple beat or miss: we have had nine months when annual headline inflation has successively slowed, so a number that overshoots the forecast is unlikely to cause Chair Jerome Powell to spill his morning cup of coffee. That is especially so considering that the print for May will also be at hand before the Fed meets in June — not to mention a raft of other data.

If the number today is around 5% as forecast, it would be roughly consistent with a PCE reading of 3.48% based on historical correlations. That will give the Fed a ton of comfort, considering it has penciled in an estimate of 3.3% for the latter this year.

While a kneejerk reaction to the data has the potential to send two-year Treasury yields toward 4.15%, it’s the staying power that matters. And given all the headwinds the US economy faces from concerns surrounding the debt ceiling and the banking sector, front-end yields are likely to stay anchored.

Meanwhile, traders are factoring in some 16% chance of another hike from the Fed on June 14, and that pricing is unlikely to change meaningfully after today’s data.