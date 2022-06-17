US Manufacturing Output Unexpectedly Shrinks In May

Despite collapsing macro data (and regional manufacturing surveys slumping), analysts forecast a fifth straight month of increased US industrial production in May (although at a considerably slower pace of just +0.4% MoM). Industrial production did rise in May - but only by 0.2% MoM...

Source: Bloomberg

However, even more notable was the fact that US manufacturing output contracted in May (-0.1% MoM vs +0.3% MoM exp and +0.8% in April)...

Source: Bloomberg

Utilities and Mining rose in May (+1% MoM and +1.3% MoM respectively).

Capacity utilization rose modestly to 79% from 78.9% in April, revised down from 79%.

And finally, we note that the Dow Jones INDUSTRIAL Average has tumbled back to earth and reconnected with US INDUSTRIAL production...

Source: Bloomberg

Putting the 'mean' in mean-reversion for investors. But it is amazing just how long The Fed can hide reality with a few trillion dollars.