Visualizing The $115 Trillion World Economy In One Chart

There’s nothing quite like a big chart to really get into the data. In this edition, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao takes a look at the massive $115 trillion world economy in 2025, along with how it breaks down per country.

Data is sourced from the International Monetary Fund’s GDP estimates for 2025 (except for Pakistan). All figures are rounded and in nominal USD.

Ranked: Every Country by GDP in 2025

The U.S. has been the world’s largest economy for over 100 years, and in 2025 will maintain its lead, at $30.3 trillion.

Rank Countries 2025 GDP (Billions USD) 1 🇺🇸 U.S. $30,337.2 2 🇨🇳 China $19,534.9 3 🇩🇪 Germany $4,921.6 4 🇯🇵 Japan $4,389.3 5 🇮🇳 India $4,271.9 6 🇬🇧 UK $3,730.3 7 🇫🇷 France $3,283.4 8 🇮🇹 Italy $2,459.6 9 🇨🇦 Canada $2,330.3 10 🇧🇷 Brazil $2,307.2 11 🇷🇺 Russia $2,195.7 12 🇰🇷 South Korea $1,947.1 13 🇦🇺 Australia $1,881.1 14 🇪🇸 Spain $1,827.6 15 🇲🇽 Mexico $1,817.8 16 🇮🇩 Indonesia $1,492.6 17 🇹🇷 Türkiye $1,455.4 18 🇳🇱 Netherlands $1,273.0 19 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1,136.6 20 🇨🇭 Switzerland $999.6 21 🇵🇱 Poland $915.5 22 🇹🇼 Taiwan $814.4 23 🇧🇪 Belgium $689.4 24 🇸🇪 Sweden $638.8 25 🇮🇪 Ireland $587.2 26 🇦🇷 Argentina $574.2 27 🇦🇪 UAE $568.6 28 🇸🇬 Singapore $561.7 29 🇦🇹 Austria $559.2 30 🇮🇱 Israel $550.9 31 🇹🇭 Thailand $545.3 32 🇵🇭 Philippines $507.7 33 🇳🇴 Norway $506.5 34 🇻🇳 Vietnam $506.4 35 🇲🇾 Malaysia $488.3 36 🇧🇩 Bangladesh $481.9 37 🇮🇷 Iran $463.7 38 🇩🇰 Denmark $431.2 39 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR $422.1 40 🇨🇴 Colombia $419.3 41 🇿🇦 South Africa $418.0 42 🇷🇴 Romania $406.2 43 🇵🇰 Pakistan* $374.6 44 🇨🇱 Chile $362.2 45 🇨🇿 Czech Republic $360.2 46 🇪🇬 Egypt $345.9 47 🇫🇮 Finland $320.0 48 🇵🇹 Portugal $319.9 49 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan $306.6 50 🇵🇪 Peru $294.9 51 🇮🇶 Iraq $270.9 52 🇬🇷 Greece $265.2 53 🇩🇿 Algeria $264.3 54 🇳🇿 New Zealand $262.9 55 🇭🇺 Hungary $245.6 56 🇶🇦 Qatar $226.2 57 🇳🇬 Nigeria $195.0 58 🇺🇦 Ukraine $189.8 59 🇲🇦 Morocco $168.6 60 🇰🇼 Kuwait $162.0 61 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic $152.5 62 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic $135.5 63 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan $127.4 64 🇪🇨 Ecuador $125.7 65 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico $122.2 66 🇬🇹 Guatemala $121.0 67 🇪🇹 Ethiopia $120.9 68 🇦🇴 Angola $118.4 69 🇰🇪 Kenya $116.7 70 🇧🇬 Bulgaria $115.5 71 🇴🇲 Oman $111.3 72 🇻🇪 Venezuela $110.0 73 🇨🇷 Costa Rica $100.7 74 🇱🇺 Luxembourg $97.0 75 🇭🇷 Croatia $96.0 76 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire $95.5 77 🇵🇦 Panama $91.7 78 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan $91.2 79 🇷🇸 Serbia $88.6 80 🇱🇹 Lithuania $88.0 81 🇺🇾 Uruguay $86.4 82 🇹🇿 Tanzania $85.5 83 🇨🇩 DRC $79.2 84 🇸🇮 Slovenia $77.4 85 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan $77.0 86 🇧🇾 Belarus $76.9 87 🇬🇭 Ghana $75.8 88 🇲🇲 Myanmar $65.0 89 🇺🇬 Uganda $62.9 90 🇲🇴 Macao SAR $59.3 91 🇨🇲 Cameroon $57.7 92 🇯🇴 Jordan $56.1 93 🇹🇳 Tunisia $54.7 94 🇧🇴 Bolivia $51.3 95 🇰🇭 Cambodia $51.2 96 🇧🇭 Bahrain $49.5 97 🇱🇻 Latvia $48.2 98 🇱🇾 Libya $48.0 99 🇳🇵 Nepal $47.8 100 🇵🇾 Paraguay $46.8 101 🇪🇪 Estonia $45.3 102 🇭🇳 Honduras $39.0 103 🇸🇻 El Salvador $37.8 104 🇸🇳 Senegal $37.8 105 🇨🇾 Cyprus $37.7 106 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe $36.9 107 🇬🇪 Georgia $35.9 108 🇮🇸 Iceland $35.4 109 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea $32.6 110 🇿🇲 Zambia $31.8 111 🇭🇹 Haiti $30.6 112 🇸🇩 Sudan $30.0 113 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina $29.9 114 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago $29.2 115 🇦🇱 Albania $28.0 116 🇬🇳 Guinea $27.3 117 🇲🇳 Mongolia $27.2 118 🇦🇲 Armenia $26.6 119 🇲🇹 Malta $26.3 120 🇲🇿 Mozambique $24.5 121 🇬🇾 Guyana $24.5 122 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso $23.6 123 🇲🇱 Mali $23.2 124 🇧🇯 Benin $23.1 125 🇧🇼 Botswana $22.1 126 🇳🇪 Niger $21.9 127 🇯🇲 Jamaica $21.6 128 🇬🇦 Gabon $21.0 129 🇳🇮 Nicaragua $21.0 130 🇲🇩 Moldova $19.6 131 🇹🇩 Chad $19.6 132 🇲🇬 Madagascar $18.1 133 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic $17.4 134 🇲🇰 North Macedonia $17.1 135 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam $16.7 136 🇲🇺 Mauritius $16.5 137 🇾🇪 Yemen $16.2 138 🇨🇬 Congo $15.9 139 🇧🇸 Bahamas $15.3 140 🇱🇦 Lao P.D.R. $14.4 141 🇳🇦 Namibia $14.4 142 🇹🇯 Tajikistan $14.2 143 🇷🇼 Rwanda $14.0 144 🇸🇴 Somalia $13.9 145 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea $12.9 146 🇽🇰 Kosovo $11.8 147 🇲🇷 Mauritania $11.1 148 🇲🇼 Malawi $10.8 149 🇹🇬 Togo $10.5 150 🇲🇪 Montenegro $8.8 151 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone $7.8 152 🇧🇧 Barbados $7.6 153 🇲🇻 Maldives $7.6 154 🇫🇯 Fiji $6.1 155 🇸🇿 Eswatini $5.4 156 🇸🇸 South Sudan $5.3 157 🇱🇷 Liberia $5.1 158 🇸🇷 Suriname $5.0 159 🇩🇯 Djibouti $4.7 160 🇦🇼 Aruba $4.4 161 🇦🇩 Andorra $4.1 162 🇧🇹 Bhutan $3.5 163 🇧🇿 Belize $3.5 164 🇨🇫 Central African Republic $3.0 165 🇬🇲 The Gambia $3.0 166 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde $2.9 167 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia $2.7 168 🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda $2.4 169 🇱🇸 Lesotho $2.4 170 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau $2.4 171 🇸🇨 Seychelles $2.2 172 🇧🇮 Burundi $2.2 173 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste $2.1 174 🇸🇲 San Marino $2.1 175 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands $1.8 176 🇰🇲 Comoros $1.5 177 🇬🇩 Grenada $1.5 178 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & Grenadines $1.2 179 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis $1.2 180 🇻🇺 Vanuatu $1.2 181 🇼🇸 Samoa $1.1 182 🇸🇹 São Tomé & Príncipe $1.0 183 🇩🇲 Dominica $0.7 184 🇹🇴 Tonga $0.6 185 🇫🇲 Micronesia $0.5 186 🇵🇼 Palau $0.4 187 🇰🇮 Kiribati $0.3 188 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands $0.3 189 🇳🇷 Nauru $0.2 190 🇹🇻 Tuvalu $0.1 N/A 🌍 World $115,338.3

*Pakistan’s forecast for 2025 is not yet released, so 2024 data is used here.

Second-largest China ($19.5 trillion) will also hold its position, now on a 15-year streak. The top two together account for over two-fifths (43%) of the world’s $115 trillion GDP.

However, there have been changes in the top five recently. Germany ($4.9 trillion) overtook Japan ($4.4 trillion) in 2024 as the third-largest economy. Meanwhile India ($4.3 trillion) passed the UK ($3.7 trillion) as 5th largest in 2020.

All three countries are expected to retain their positions till 2026—when India is projected to first pass Japan for fourth, and then Germany for third place in 2028.

Meanwhile, around the top 10 mark, Australia is predicted to overtake Spain for 13th place this year. And Brazil is expected to make the top eight by 2028.

So…What’s 2025 Going to Be Like?

The IMF expects global economic growth to continue at 3.2% fueled by rate cuts as inflation retreats across key markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Geopolitical risks remain the lurking threat to growth. In February, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete its third year, previously a key trigger to Europe’s post-pandemic inflation rise.

The latest Israel-Palestine conflict has already passed a year, drawing in neighbors Lebanon and Yemen, and disrupting key shipping routes.

Meanwhile, Syria remains in focus after rebels overthrew the Bashar al-Assad government in Damascus, ending 24-years of rule.

