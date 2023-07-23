Visualizing America's $20 Trillion Economy By State

A sum of its parts, every U.S. state plays an integral role in the country’s overall economy.

Texas, for example, generates an economic output that is comparable to South Korea’s, and even a small geographical area like Washington, D.C. outputs over $129 billion per year.

The visualization below by Visual Capitalist's Avery Koop and Joyce Ma uses 2022 annual data out of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to showcase each state or district’s real gross domestic product (GDP) in chained 2012 dollars, while also highlighting personal income per capita.

A Closer Look at the States

California is by far the biggest state economy in the U.S. at $2.9 trillion in real GDP—and when comparing its nominal value ($3.6 trillion) with national GDPs worldwide, the Golden State’s GDP would rank 5th overall, just below Germany and Japan.

Here’s an up-close look at the data:

Rank State Real GDP (chained 2012 dollars) 1 California $2.9 trillion 2 Texas $1.9 trillion 3 New York $1.6 trillion 4 Florida $1.1 trillion 5 Illinois $798 billion 6 Pennsylvania $726 billion 7 Ohio $639 billion 8 Georgia $591 billion 9 Washington $582 billion T9 New Jersey $582 billion 11 North Carolina $560 billion 12 Massachusetts $544 billion 13 Virginia $513 billion 14 Michigan $490 billion 15 Colorado $386 billion 16 Maryland $369 billion 17 Tennessee $368 billion 18 Arizona $356 billion 19 Indiana $353 billion 20 Minnesota $350 billion 21 Wisconsin $312 billion 22 Missouri $301 billion 23 Connecticut $253 billion 24 Oregon $235 billion 25 South Carolina $226 billion 26 Louisiana $217 billion 27 Alabama $213 billion 28 Kentucky $201 billion 29 Utah $192 billion 30 Oklahoma $191 billion 31 Iowa $177 billion 32 Nevada $165 billion T32 Kansas $165 billion 34 District of Columbia $129 billion 35 Arkansas $127 billion 36 Nebraska $124 billion 37 Mississippi $105 billion 38 New Mexico $95 billion 39 Idaho $84 billion 40 New Hampshire $83 billion 41 Hawaii $75 billion 42 West Virginia $72 billion 43 Delaware $66 billion 44 Maine $65 billion 45 Rhode Island $55 billion 46 North Dakota $53 billion 47 South Dakota $50 billion T47 Montana $50 billion T47 Alaska $50 billion 50 Wyoming $36 billion 51 Vermont $31 billion United States $20 trillion

Altogether, California, New York, and Texas account for almost one-third of the country’s economy, combining for $6.3 trillion in real GDP in 2022. The only other state that reached the trillion dollar mark is Florida with $1.1 trillion.

Texas’ economy is driven largely by industries like advanced manufacturing, biotech, life sciences, aerospace, and defense. The state is also home to a number of large companies, like Tesla and Texas Instruments, which make it a hub for jobs, innovation, and opportunity.

New York state is a leader in the insurance, agribusiness, clean energy, and cyber security industries, among many others. Zooming into the New York City area reveals huge sources of economic output from the tourism, media, and financial services sectors.

Regional Disparities

While the aforementioned states are the big hitters, the median GDP per state was much lower at $217 billion in 2022.

Under the BEA’s eight region breakdown, all states in the Great Lakes region had GDPs that were higher than the median, reflecting the industrial strength of states like Illinois and Ohio. Most of the states in the Mideast region including New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland also have GDPs higher than the country median.

Comparatively, many states in the Plains region had lower GDPs, including Iowa and Kansas. Other states with lower GDPs (and generally lower populations) were spread around the country, including lowest-ranked Vermont in New England.

Personal Income per Capita

In addition to real GDP, this voronoi diagram has been color-coded in terms of personal income per capita in each state. Here’s a closer look at those figures:

Rank State Personal Income per Capita 1 District of Columbia $96,728 2 Connecticut $84,972 3 Massachusetts $84,945 4 New Jersey $78,700 5 New York $78,089 6 California $77,339 7 Washington $75,698 8 New Hampshire $74,663 9 Colorado $74,167 10 Wyoming $71,342 11 Maryland $70,730 12 Alaska $68,919 13 Illinois $68,822 14 Virginia $68,211 15 Minnesota $68,010 16 North Dakota $66,184 17 South Dakota $65,806 18 Rhode Island $65,377 19 Pennsylvania $65,167 20 Florida $63,597 21 Nebraska $63,321 22 Vermont $63,206 23 Oregon $62,767 24 Texas $61,985 25 Delaware $61,387 26 Nevada $61,282 27 Wisconsin $61,210 28 Hawaii $61,175 29 Kansas $60,152 30 Maine $59,463 31 Iowa $58,905 32 Tennessee $58,279 33 Indiana $57,930 34 Utah $57,925 35 Ohio $57,880 36 Montana $57,719 37 North Carolina $57,416 38 Georgia $57,129 39 Michigan $56,813 40 Arizona $56,667 41 Missouri $56,551 42 Oklahoma $54,998 43 Louisiana $54,622 44 Idaho $54,537 45 South Carolina $53,320 46 Kentucky $52,109 47 Arkansas $51,787 48 New Mexico $51,500 49 Alabama $50,637 50 West Virginia $49,169 51 Mississippi $46,248

Economic Engines and Future Growth

Many of the largest state economies are fueled by strong urban populations. These metropolitan cities are the economic engines of the country, driving innovation and attracting new talent.

The NYC-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area is a great example of this, generating over $2 trillion in economic output alone. Los Angeles generated $1.1 trillion.

While these are the obvious and expected hubs, some new cities and states are beginning to attract new business and are anticipating significant economic growth. North Carolina, for example, has been ranked as the best U.S. state to do business in, thanks to a number of factors like ease of access to capital and a strong culture of tech and innovation.

Over time, the centers of economic power may be slowly shifting in the U.S., but for now the top contributors to the nation’s GDP far outpace the rest.