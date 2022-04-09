Why the Digital Dollar will Destroy Free Speech

Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com,

Sunsets glitter over the Pacific. Poppies bloom cupa de oro in the spring. The Golden Gate Bridge shines through the foggy San Francisco Bay.

These glimmers of gold may remain. But over the last 50 years, the Golden State’s luster has systematically been stripped away by sociopaths and egomaniacs in government.

All golden specks of responsible, moderate government have been basted to oblivion like 19th century strip miners blasted away the Sierra Nevada foothills. Fiddlesticks to all.

State officials in Sacramento have gone stark raving mad. Right now, at this very moment, they’re using the COVID-19 pretense to put forth a whole host of legislative proposals to trample personal privacy, abuse minors, bully doctors, and destroy livelihoods. Here’s what we mean…

AB1993, for example, requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and independent contractors to work in California.

And AB1797 creates an immunization tracking system giving all government agencies access to vaccination records for all persons.

But that’s not all. There’s much, much more…

SB871 adds COVID-19 injection to the list of immunizations for pubic/private school, regardless of FDA approval, with no personal belief exemptions and very rare medical exemptions.

SB866 lowers the age of consent for vaccination to 12 without parental consent or knowledge. This bill merely memorializes what’s already been happening, where schools in Los Angeles have vaccinated minors in exchange for pizza without parental consent.

SB1479 requires schools to create long term COVID testing plans and report test results to the CA Department of Public Health.

SB1184 authorizes school health personnel to disclose a child’s medical information to a third party without the parent’s consent.

AB2098 classifies anti-COVID medical opinion as “unprofessional conduct” and subject to discipline by medical boards.

SB920 authorizes medical boards to inspect a doctor’s office and medical records without patient’s consent.

SB1464 requires law enforcement to enforce public health guidelines or lose their funding.

Quite frankly, this is madness. But here’s the kicker…

If you voice a contrary opinion – like saying the risk of COVID-19 shots for healthy children far outweigh the actual risk of COVID-19 – you will be breaking the law, and subject to civil penalties…

Illegal Speech

State Senator Richard Pan – an absolute dill – has a mental fixation with controlling what people post to the world wide web. In 2018, Pan introduced SB1424, “Internet: social media: advisory group”.

If outgoing Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown hadn’t vetoed SB1424, it would have required the state Attorney General to establish an advisory committee to review and create a plan to stop the “spread of false information through internet-based social media platforms.”

The plan, before vetoed, contemplated requiring California based websites to use fact checkers to verify news stories prior to publishing them. Who exactly would be the fact checkers was undefined. Brown had the common sense to reject it.

Yet now Senator Pan is at it again. This time with SB1390, “Social media platforms: amplification of harmful content”.

The bill, in short, prohibits any person/entity from making statements the government deems untrue or misleading by any means including on the internet/ads. Here’s an extract:

“This bill would prohibit a social media platform, as defined, from amplifying harmful content in a manner that results in a user viewing harmful content from another user with whom the user did not choose to share a connection. […] “The bill would provide that harmful content includes libel or slander, as specified, threats of imminent violence against governmental entities, and disinformation or misinformation, including, but not limited to, false or misleading information regarding medicine or vaccinations, false or misleading information regarding elections, and conspiracy theories.”

The bill would also require the establishment of a complaint process…where users report what they perceive to be harmful content to a database. Complaints would then be tracked and shared with the Attorney General.

Social media platforms would then be required to remove “harmful” content within 24 hours of receiving notice from the Attorney General. Moreover, violators could be subject to “civil penalties”.

The bill, in essence, gives government the power to decide what speech is legal and illegal based on some perceived idea of what’s false or misleading. But how does government know what’s false or misleading any better than the rest of us?

Why the Digital Dollar will Destroy Free Speech

Remember, last year’s conspiracy theory often become this year’s truth. Less than a year ago, for example, claiming the National Institute of Health funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan lab was a conspiracy theory. Now it is a documented fact.

Yet, under Senator Pan’s proposed bill, anyone who posted such a claim prior to the NIH’s confession would have been reported to the Attorney General. These posts would then have been removed within 24 hours or civil penalties could be enforced.

Government regulation of speech, no doubt, is the exploit of despots and tyrants. It has no place in a free society.

Senator Pan may not be a despot, per se. But he does think he’s smarter than you. He also thinks he’s a better arbiter of fact and fiction than you are. He’s not.

When government officials decide what is true or false, or what views are acceptable and allowed to be shared, whether by benevolence or ideological agenda, individual rights are destroyed.

You see, the loss of free speech in society always coincides with the loss of economic freedom and financial privacy. And this goes much deeper than California…

Sacramento is an absolute dumpster fire. But at least these terrible ideas must go through the state legislative process.

Washington, on the other hand, and in concert with big tech and mainstream media, has already been censoring free speech on social media for many years. Ideological based algorithms ferret out opinions that are not acceptable to the popular narrative.

Yet this is just the beginning. Washington is currently building the infrastructure to suppress free speech by tying it to social credit. This would be extended to control and constrain how and when you spend your money.

As recently noted, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) are coming.

The rollout of a traceable and programmable digital dollar in the U.S. is being fast tracked to conceal a necessary and forthcoming dollar default.

And with the abundance of sociopaths in Washington, not only will the digital dollar destroy economic freedom and financial privacy… It will destroy free speech too.

Say the wrong thing and your digital dollars are canceled.

Is this merely a conspiracy theory?

Maybe today. But, like a duck on a June bug, it’ll soon be the awful truth.

