American Energy Powers AI

The current messaging on AI has an undercurrent of fear and uncertainty, however if we focus on the improved human experience, we can reshape the narrative both in the media and in the minds of the general public. AI has the potential to significantly improve our lives in many industries including medicine, public safety, transportation, retail, education, sports and entertainment. AI will play a major role in allowing us to collect, process and analyze large amounts of data faster than we ever have before.

Many experts agree that energy and the continued development of AI are critical to America’s national security. In order to compete with our allies and adversaries, we must advocate and call upon Congress and policymakers to act immediately in developing legislation in support of American technology and innovation throughout the AI sector. This should also include reducing regulations that have prohibited new on and off-shore energy production.

Tailored, targeted messaging will need to be developed for both the public and elected officials on the benefits and drawbacks that come with emerging AI technology. The messaging will need to zero in on putting an emphasis on how the lives of Americans will be vastly improved if AI is used responsibly. We have the potential to make our lives easier and more convenient by pioneering scientific breakthroughs in the fields of medicine, air traffic safety, metropolitan traffic flow and leading the way in adopting safe, autonomous vehicle policy.

We must also recognize the vast amount of energy to produce the terawatts (TW) needed to digest, process and analyze data that AI requires. This includes data centers like Meta, who recently disclosed their plans to open another hyperscale data center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The amount of energy required for this particular center would be enough to power over 770,000 homes – more households than the city of Philadelphia.

The immense load of power needed for Meta and other data centers coming online like Google, Amazon and other American tech giants will require an all-of-the-above energy approach, including renewables, nuclear and fossil fuels. We must continue to advocate for sensible energy policy with lawmakers that allow us to develop necessary energy needed while still protecting the environment.

With the new administration and agenda, lawmakers will need to set aside differences associated with AI and emerging technology to make America’s energy independence a priority with the ultimate goal of having energy security. This will be critical in allowing America to lead the way in AI innovation without being interrupted by a global crisis such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia or any other political turmoil. With the amount of energy needed for the data centers driving the growth of AI, we cannot afford to be beholden to any other country for our energy sources or the whims of OPEC. In 2019 the US became the number one exporter of oil & natural gas in the world – surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia in those sectors. In much the same way, we need to ensure we outperform our adversaries in exploiting the use of and broadening the development of AI technology in America.

We can look forward to AI making it less necessary for young Americans to have to attend college and consequently falling victim to the debt associated with student loans. Many will now be able to take advantage of the jobs and opportunities associated with the growth of AI. This would include careers in energy, manufacturing, public safety and industrial trades – all essential as we build out these massive data centers.

We must eliminate fear and take advantage of this opportunity to usher in positive discussion of how AI will increase job creation, support innovation and improve lives across broad communities.

Derrick Hollie is founder of the Energy Poverty Prevention Project. The organization was founded to expand awareness of energy poverty and is committed to changing energy regulations that fail to provide American citizens with access to affordable and reliable energy needed to maintain personal health and economic security.