'Climate Puppet' Greta Thunberg Shames Davos Attendees For 'Doing Nothing'

Greta Thunberg did exactly as expected at Davos - delivering her trademark public shaming to the world's most rich and powerful (non-Chinese) leaders gathered on the icy slopes of the Swiss Alps.

"Our house is still on fire," the 17-year-old told the World Economic Forum. "Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour."

"I wonder, what will you tell your children was the reason to fail and leave them facing the climate chaos you knowingly brought upon them?" she added, delivering a verbal flagellation to elite climate sinners that want to repent - as long as they can brand themselves as 'green' and make hand-over-fist in the process.

Thunberg is pushing immediate, radical change in order to achieve 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2050, along with the planting of 1 trillion trees to offset pollution, in order to keep temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees from preindustrial levels.

She and a group of young climate activists have called on private investors and governments to immediately halt exploration for fossil fuels, to stop funding their production, to end taxpayer subsidies for the industry and to fully divest their existing stakes in the sector. -NYT

"Let’s be clear. We don’t need a ‘low carbon economy.’ We don’t need to ‘lower emissions,’" Thunberg told the audience. " Our emissions have to stop. "

And while the private jet, virtue-signaling billionaires and their entourages might be embracing their shaming, it appears the general public isn't exactly buying Greta's shtick.

Greta may want to hire a different PR agency pic.twitter.com/Sf7vYJFzb8 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 21, 2020

As of The Automatic Earth notes:

"You see, Greta, the message the rich get is not that they must listen to you, it’s that others do listen who control a lot of money, individuals, governments, and so there will be money to be made if they just promote your ideas enough. You’ve been co-opted and pre-empted, so to speak. And what are you going to do now? You’re in cahoots, whether you like it or not, with the likes of Exxon, Shell, and Mercedes.

The oil companies have long rebranded themselves as energy companies (this started when BP’s logo turned green years ago) and invested billions in solar and wind turbines. The carmakers are betting big on electric vehicles. And this is supposed to achieve your goal of carbon neutrality? Let’s get real, shall we?

You’re way out of your league. You’re up against people who represent decades if not centuries-old interests, as well as -aspiring- politicians in every Parliament and even city counsel who know full well their careers will be nipped in the bud if they don’t go along with those interests. And then there’s 10,000 Middle East sheiks.

Davos is not your stage, Greta, and it’s not the stage for the people who believe in you . You’re betraying them by going there, because you have no control over the stage. Still, the other side really want you to think it is, the oil companies do, US and EU governments do, Mercedes and Toyota and Ford, do. Because you are their meal ticket.

They want you to believe that the problem that keeps you up at night can be solved with electric cars and solar panels and wind turbines. Because they have invested heavily in companies that produce all of those.

And now there’s a trillion here and a trillion there, because people listen to you. No government, no chosen official or appointed civil servant at any level, can anymore be forgiven for not budgeting heavily for climate change effects, even if they are ignorant about what those are."