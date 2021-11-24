Fake It Till You Make It? Biden Energy Secretary Fumbles Two Simple Questions In One Day

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday biffed two simple questions that anyone in her position should have been able to answer.

Granholm - the former Democratic Governor of Michigan who has zero experience in the energy sector - was asked how many barrels of oil the US consumes in a day, to which she replied "I don't have that number in front of me. Sorry."

REPORTER: "How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?"



Energy Sec. Granholm: "I don't have that number in front of me. I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Next, Granholm couldn't provide an answer as to when Americans can expect gas prices to drop, and how long she might expect a drop to last, to which she replied: "Yeah, I'm not going to make a prediction about how much and how long."

Reporter: "Bottom line, how soon will Americans see prices at the pump drop, and how long do you expect that to last?"



Energy @SecGranholm: "Yeah, I'm not going to make a prediction about how much and how long." pic.twitter.com/KYrqwmmOyF — The Hill (@thehill) November 24, 2021

hey, remember when you all pretended Rick Perry, the longest-serving chief executive of a gas- and oil-rich state, was in over his head at the department of energy? that was fun. https://t.co/RSlff4MZfw — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 24, 2021

Nothing like faking it till you make it (or don't)...