Fake It Till You Make It? Biden Energy Secretary Fumbles Two Simple Questions In One Day

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 - 04:40 PM

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday biffed two simple questions that anyone in her position should have been able to answer.

Granholm - the former Democratic Governor of Michigan who has zero experience in the energy sector - was asked how many barrels of oil the US consumes in a day, to which she replied "I don't have that number in front of me. Sorry."

Next, Granholm couldn't provide an answer as to when Americans can expect gas prices to drop, and how long she might expect a drop to last, to which she replied: "Yeah, I'm not going to make a prediction about how much and how long."

Nothing like faking it till you make it (or don't)...

