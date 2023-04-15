Fewer Coal Power Plants Close In 2022 Than In Recent Years

Data from Ember’s fourth annual Global Electricity Review reveals that electricity generation from coal increased by 1.1 percent last year, which is in line with the average rate of growth in the last decade.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, Ember found that while the rate of new coal power plants opening did not increase, 2022 saw fewer coal power plants close than in any year since 2015. Analysts say this was due to countries seeking to hold onto back-up capacity.

Electricity data was analyzed from 78 countries, representing 93 percent of global electricity demand and includes estimated changes for the missing data.