How Much It Costs To Charge An EV In Europe, By Country

by Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024 - 09:45 AM

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the average cost to charge an electric car for 25 minutes per 100 km at a public station in various European countries. Data is sourced from the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), as of 2024.

To account for variance between electric cars, a Tesla Model 3 was considered for this dataset.

Price information was sourced from public DC fast-charging stations.

The EAFO then calculated one average price per country.

The Cost of Charging an Electric Car in Europe

For most of Europe, charging costs vary between €5-10 per 100 km. Cheaper outliers include: Iceland (€2.9), Portugal (€3.2), and Finland (€4.6).

CountrySubregionCost to charge (€ / 100 KM)
🇮🇸 IcelandNorthern Europe2.9
🇵🇹 PortugalSouthern Europe3.2
🇫🇮 FinlandNorthern Europe4.6
🇨🇿 Czech RepublicEastern Europe5.5
🇭🇺 HungaryEastern Europe5.8
🇸🇰 SlovakiaEastern Europe6.4
🇵🇱 PolandEastern Europe6.7
🇪🇸 SpainSouthern Europe7.1
🇮🇪 IrelandNorthern Europe7.2
🇫🇷 FranceWestern Europe7.3
🇧🇬 BulgariaEastern Europe7.3
🇸🇪 SwedenNorthern Europe7.7
🇬🇧 UKNorthern Europe7.8
🇦🇹 AustriaWestern Europe7.8
🇨🇭 SwitzerlandWestern Europe7.9
🇧🇪 BelgiumWestern Europe8.4
🇩🇰 DenmarkNorthern Europe8.8
🇭🇷 CroatiaSouthern Europe8.9
🇩🇪 GermanyWestern Europe8.9
🇮🇹 ItalySouthern Europe9.1
🇳🇱 NetherlandsWestern Europe9.2
🇨🇾 CyprusSouthern Europe9.8
🇬🇷 GreeceSouthern Europe9.8
🇱🇮 LiechtensteinWestern Europe9.8
🇱🇹 LithuaniaNorthern Europe9.8
🇱🇺 LuxembourgWestern Europe9.8
🇱🇻 LatviaNorthern Europe9.8
🇲🇹 MaltaSouthern Europe9.8
🇷🇴 RomaniaEastern Europe9.8
🇹🇷 TürkiyeSouthern Europe9.8
🇪🇪 EstoniaNorthern Europe10.0
🇸🇮 SloveniaSouthern Europe17.0
🇳🇴 NorwayNorthern Europe18.9

Euronews reports that Iceland’s abundant renewable energy sources drive down the EV charging price.

On the other hand, in Norway and Slovenia charging costs jump to €17-19 per 100 km. Of course these values are also a reflection of sources of electricity, energy prices, and taxes within the country. In Norway, for example, prices are 25% more expensive than the EU average.

Generally speaking, countries with a higher share of renewable energy have lower prices, while countries with expensive energy imports (like Germany) have higher prices.

EV adoption has been steadily ticking up around the world. Norway leads with an 80% share of EVs in all cars sold in 2023. Of the top four countries by EV adoption, three are from Europe.

As the home to some of the world’s richest countries, Europe has the ability to set up charging infrastructure that is crucial to increasing electric car use.

In 2012, Norway’s EV adoption rate stood at 3%. At 2024, it’s closer to 90% Check out Norway’s EV Market Keeps Charging Ahead by creator Chartr to see how the tide turned.

