"If You Call Him A Leader": You Know It's Bad When Greta Thunberg Slams Biden

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the Biden administration for presiding over the expansion of American's fossil fuel infrastructure, despite the US having set climate goals which include hitting 'net zero' by 2050.

When asked by the Washington Post Magazine if she was inspired by President Biden or other world leaders, Thunberg replied:

If you call him a leader — I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what his administration is doing. The U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure. Why is the U.S. doing that? It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency. ... How can we solve a crisis if we ignore more than two-thirds of it? So it’s all about the narrative. It’s all about, what are we actually trying to solve? Is it this emergency, or is it this emergency?

Thunberg, 18, also addressed her comments that last November's COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference was a "failure" and a "PR event," saying that the summit's final 'watered down' document "doesn't mean anything unless it actually leads to increased ambition and if they actually fulfill those ambitions."

In March, Thunberg begged the Biden administration to "treat the climate crisis like a crisis."

"They have said themselves that this is an existential threat, and they’d better treat it accordingly, which they are not," she added. "They are just treating the climate crisis as [if] it were a political topic among other topics."

The Biden administration has set a climate goal for a "carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net zero emissions economy no later than 2050."

Perhaps this is why - aside from opening up the strategic oil reserves - Biden has been asking OPEC to boost supply in an attempt to lower gas prices, as opposed to supporting the US shale industry?