Oil Prices Slide After EU Appears To Fold On 'Tough' Russian Crude Price Cap Scheme

Just days ahead of the planned implementation of their cunning plan, and just days after former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the G7's price cap plan on Russian oil "ridiculous", it appears the European Union has folded on its tough approach to punish Putin.

Mnuchin panned the proposal to cap prices as “not only not feasible, I think it’s the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever heard.”

Bloomberg reports that the European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.

The bloc proposed adding a 45-day transition to the introduction of the cap , according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The proposed grace period would apply to oil loaded before Dec. 5 - the date oil sanctions are due to kick in - and unloaded by Jan. 19, aligning the EU to a clause previously announced by the US and the UK.

The draft legislation also softened an earlier provision that would have indefinitely barred vessels carrying Russian crude purchased above the threshold from accessing European services for shipments of all oil regardless of origin.

And sure enough prices are starting to tumble...

EU ambassadors are still scheduled to meet on Wednesday with the aim of approving the cap, and to also discuss the price cap level.

Allies had previously discussed setting the cap somewhere between $40 and $60 per barrel - a range going from Russia’s cost of production to pre-war levels - but people familiar with recent discussions said it would likely be slightly above that.