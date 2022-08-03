Update (0900ET): OPEC+ just released its full statement and explicitly notes its limited ability to increase production (due to capacity constraints) from here: (emphasis ours)

The 31st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held via videoconference on 3 August 2022.

The Meeting noted the dynamic and rapidly evolving oil market fundamentals necessitating continuous assessment of market conditions.

The Meeting noted that the severely limited availability of excess capacity necessitates utilizing it with great caution in response to severe supply disruptions.

The Meeting noted that chronic under-investment in the oil sector has reduced excess capacities along the value chain (upstream-midstream downstream).

The Meeting highlighted with particular concern that insufficient investment into the upstream sector will impact the availability of adequate supply in a timely manner to meet growing demand beyond 2023 from non-participating non-OPEC of-producing countries. some OPEC Member Countries and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries

It noted that preliminary data for OECD commercial oil stocks level stand a: 2.712 mb in June 2022. which was 163 mb lower than the same time last year, and 236 mb below the 2015- 2019 average, and that emergency oil stocks have reached their lowest levels in more than 30 yea's.

The Meeting also noted that Declaration of Cooperation conformity averaged 130% since May 2020. supported by voluntary contributions of some Participating Counties.

Emphasizing the value and importance of maintaining consensus as essential to the cohesion o' OPEC 3nd participating nor-OPEC oil-producing countries. in view of the latest oil market fundamentals, the Participating Countries decided to: