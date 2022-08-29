Swiss Politicians Form 'Stop The Blackouts' Coalition: "We Cannot Do Without Nuclear Power Plants"

With the Swiss people anxiously awaiting Tuesday's governmental unveiling of their cunning plan to cope with potential energy shortages caused by the war in Ukraine, which is largely expected to push for voluntary cuts by consumers; Reuters reports that a group of Swiss politicians has formed 'Stop The Blackouts', which will launch a petition seeking a revision to the country's energy policy to guarantee adequate power supplies and keep nuclear as part of the mix.

Switzerland produces more power than it consumes but is reliant on neighbors for imports in winter.

Switzerland plans to close its five nuclear reactors following a 2017 decision prompted by safety concerns after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, and has already shut one reactor.

"Until recently, Switzerland had safe and virtually CO₂-free electricity production: the environmentally and climate-friendly combination of hydro and nuclear power is to be abandoned for no reason at all," the website of 'Stop The Blackouts' said.

As a reminder, under Swiss direct democracy, its constitution can be changed via referendum if 100,000 signatures are collected within 18 months, although an actual outcome could take years.

"We cannot do without nuclear power plants," Vanessa Meury, president of the Stop The Blackouts committee and the only committee member who is not a politician, told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

Five of the group's six committee members are lawmakers from center and right-wing parties.

The change of constitution sought by the group would render Bern officially responsible for guaranteeing energy supply, using "any form of climate-friendly electricity generation".

First Japan folded, now the Swiss, when will Germany fully capitulate to the reality that 'renewables' just won't cut in the real world... and what happens to all the 'green' narratives then as nuclear ?