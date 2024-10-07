Ukraine To End Gas Transit Agreement With Russia

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Ukraine will not extend its gas transit agreement with Russia after its expiration, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced during a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

The decision is part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to curb Russian energy revenues, which Kyiv claims are used to fund the ongoing war.

“Our strategic goal is to impose sanctions on the Russian gas molecule, to deprive the Kremlin of profits from the sale of hydrocarbons, for which the aggressor finances the war,” Shmyhal declared in a statement on his Telegram account.

The current transit agreement, which allows Russian gas to flow to Europe via Ukraine, is set to expire in 2024. Its non-renewal could have significant impacts on Europe’s energy landscape, particularly for countries still dependent on Russian supplies.

He called on all European nations to “completely abandon oil and gas from the Russian Federation,” urging a united front against Russia’s energy exports.

Shmyhal acknowledged the challenges faced by countries like Slovakia and Hungary, which remain heavily reliant on Russian gas. “We understand the acute dependence of some countries, in particular Slovakia, on this resource. But we count on a gradual diversification of supplies,” he said.

Despite Ukraine’s decision not to renew the transit deal, Shmyhal affirmed his country’s commitment to its international obligations.

“At the same time, Ukraine is ready to continue fulfilling its obligations in accordance with the Association Agreement with the European Union and the Energy Charter Treaty,” he wrote, signaling Ukraine’s ongoing cooperation with the EU in energy matters.

This commitment, however, has been questioned in recent months, with Ukraine blocking the “Friendship” oil pipeline from Russia, which delivers oil to Slovakia, Hungary, and Czechia. The move threatened to plunge the Central and Eastern European countries into an energy crisis and calls from the respective governments to reverse the decision fell upon deaf ears in Brussels.

“They are punishing us for our support for peace, and now they are attacking our energy security. And it is quite possible that this was not initiated by Ukraine alone, but was helped by the people of Brussels, or even by the pro-war American Democrats,” Tamás Menczer, the Hungarian communications director of Fidesz-KDNP, said at the time.

After Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó threatened court proceedings, Oleksiy Chernisov, the president of Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz, responded by claiming that there had been no reduction in supplies — a remark that was heavily disputed by Budapest.

“I spoke with the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday, and he said they allow every oil transfer through, but it’s not true. The European Commission has three days to execute our request, after which we will bring the issue to court,” he added in late July.

