WTI Dips After Smaller Than Expected Crude Draw

Despite the Israel-Lebanon truce holding (for now), oil prices inched higher overnight after API reported a sizable crude draw and on speculation that OPEC+ will delay restoring output.

“On one hand, OPEC+ appears to be reluctant to unwind, given concerns over weak oil demand and market consensus that 2025 looks like a surplus year for oil balances,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Eric Lee wrote in a note. “On the other hand, deeper cuts also seem unlikely, with prices still above $70 Brent, global observable oil inventories relatively low, and some geopolitical risk still in the market.”

Will the official data confirm API's?

API

Crude -5.9mm

Cushing -734k

Gasoline +1.8mm

Distillates +2.5mm

DOE

Crude -1.844mm

Cushing -909k

Gasoline +3.314mm

Distillates +416k

The official data confirmed a drawdown in crude stocks and at the Cushing hub while Gasoline inventories rose the most since July...

Source: Bloomberg

Overall, including a 1.17mm barrel add to SPR, crude inventories declined 672k barrels - the most since the second week of October...

After last week' dip, US crude production ramped back up to record highs this week...

WTI dipped on the smaller than expected crude draw..

Price moves were exacerbated by thin pre-holiday trading, with open interest hovering near monthly lows.