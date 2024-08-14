WTI Extends Losses Despite Cushing Stocks Tumbling To 6-Month Lows

Oil prices are lower this morning - following bond yields, bitcoin and big-cap all lower post-CPI - erasing the small gains overnight following API's reported big crude draw.

"Macroeconomic eyes remain very much glued on the state of inflation in the United States this week. With US PPI coming in 0.1% softer-than-expected yesterday, any such replication in the CPI reading today will hear not only a clamour of calls for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates but see another bout of speculative equity buying," PVM Oil Associates noted.

For now, the official DOE data will likely decide the next leg.

API

Crude: -5.2mm

Cushing: -2.277mm

Gasoline: -3.689mm

Distillate: +612k

DOE

Crude: +1.36mm

Cushing: -1.665mm

Gasoline: -2.894mm

Distillate: -1.673mm

Bucking the API reported draw, DOE official data reports that crude stocks rose last week, ending a six-week streak of draws, but Cushing stockpiles continued to sink as did product inventories...

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks at the Cushing hub fell to their lowest since February...

Source: Bloomberg

The Biden admin added 694k barrels of oil to the SPR...

Source: Bloomberg

For context, there's a long way to go..

Source: Bloomberg

US Crude production dipped off record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

WTI is extending its losses for now...

Middle East tensions remain heightened, with Iran still claiming the right to retaliate against Israel following the assassinations of key leaders in the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups it backs. A direct attack on Israel is expected, but Iran has so far delayed any strike.