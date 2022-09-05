10 Dead, 15 Injured In Canadian Stabbing Spree, 2 Suspects At Large

At least 10 people are dead and 15 have been hospitalized after two men went on a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan, Canada on Sunday. Victims were found in 13 separate locations in the central province - largely within the James Smith Cree Nation indigenous community, as well as the small village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Officers on scene at a crime scene in Saskatchewan (Twitter/@alkhaleej)

The suspects, identified by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, remain at large. They were last seen in the Regina area driving a black Nissan Rogue, according to local reports.

Suspects Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson

According to the RCMP commanding officer of Saskatchewan, Rhonda Blackmore, the two men had allegedly targeted some of their victims, while others were chosen at random.

"It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted and some may be random, so to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," she said at a press conference.

House where one of the stabbings occurred in Weldon, Saskatchewan (AP)

Blackmore added that the first reports of the stabbings came in before 6am local time, after which more reports began rolling in throughout the morning, prompting the province of Saskatchewan to issue emergency alerts, while the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency.

Reuters: David Stobbe

Local residents were advised to shelter in place as the two suspects, last spotted in Regina - around 200 miles south of where the attacks began - are considered armed and dangerous.

AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings "horrific and heartbreaking," adding "I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured."