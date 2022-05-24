11 Dead, 5 Wounded In Mexican Hotel Massacre

Telemundo 52 reports gunmen stormed a hotel in Mexico, killed nearly a dozen people, and injured five others Monday night.

The hotel massacre occurred around 2200 local time at the Gala hotel and bar located in Celaya, a city in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

Two trucks rolled up to the hotel with 15 masked men who unleashed a barrage of bullets on unsuspecting guests and employees.

"Around 15 attackers surprised clients and employees of the Gala hotel and the adjoining bar, where they fired more than 50 times," the local news station said.

The suspects fled, and when law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, they found four people, two men and two women, dead in the hotel and six (five women and one man) dead by the bar. The eleventh death occurred at the hospital when doctors couldn't save a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. There's no word on the nationalities of the dead or wounded.

TRAGEDIA EN MÉXICO 🚨 Masacre en hotel de Celaya deja 11 muertos y cuatro lesionados



11 personas muertas y al menos 4 lesionados, dejó un ataque armado registrado al interior del hotel Gala y en dos bares ubicados en la colonia Lindavista, la noche de este lunes. pic.twitter.com/QZD0na9Xgy — 45 Segundos (@45segundosCO) May 24, 2022

Telemundo 52 noted three dismembered bodies were found in trash bags near the hotel earlier on Monday. A note was placed on the bodies with threats from a criminal gang written on cardboard.

Authorities say the area has seen an increasing presence of criminal groups, such as the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. There's no word on which gang is responsible for the hotel massacre.

Relentless violence has exploded across the country. There's also been a surge in shootings at popular Mexican beach resorts.