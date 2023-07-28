17 Migrants Detained After Human Traffickers 'Clone' Border Patrol Vehicle

An attempt to smuggle 17 migrants into the United States was thwarted last weekend, after surveillance cameras spotted smugglers cutting a hole in the border near Calexico, California, after which a group of 17 migrants were found inside and in the back of a truck painted to look just like a border patrol vehicle, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

DYK: Smugglers “clone” vehicles to resemble law enforcement or business ones.

El Centro agents stopped a cloned BP vehicle from entering the U.S. after observing a subject trying to breach the border fence w/ a cutting torch. Mexican officials responded and arrested 17 subjects. pic.twitter.com/eVwE4XtH3a — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) July 25, 2023

According to officials, the incident took place early Saturday morning around five miles from the Calexico Port of Entry.

"Transnational criminal organizations profit by going to great lengths to smuggle people and contraband into the United States. Impersonating law enforcement officials is both reckless and illegal and is just one example of the smuggling tactics used by these criminal enterprises. CBP law enforcement personnel are aware of the tactics and remain vigilant for this type of illegal activity," said the agency in a statement.

The truck was seized by Mexican authorities according to the report, while the hole in the border fence has reportedly been repaired.