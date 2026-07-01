20-Year Old US Citizen Charged In Israel With Spying For Iran

Via The Cradle

A 20-year-old US citizen living in Jerusalem is set to be charged with spying for Iran, according a police statement issued Tuesday, ahead of the individual’s indictment.

The US citizen was detained by Israeli authorities on June 9, but the case is only this week being revealed. Israel's police say he maintained contact with an Iranian intelligence-linked handler. According to the police, he captured photographs and videos of "sensitive" Israeli sites.

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The statement also claimed he received "dozens to hundreds" of dollars for each task he carried out on behalf of Iranian intelligence. The suspect’s activities were being carried out in the past few months, according to the authorities.

A prosecutor’s declaration was filed against the US citizen on Tuesday. He will be officially charged with espionage in the near future.

Israeli police are requesting that the alleged Iran-linked spy remain imprisoned until legal proceedings conclude.

Israel has witnessed a major surge in Iranian espionage activity over the past year. Early last month, Tel Aviv indicted one Israeli citizen and three soldiers for cooperating with Iranian intelligence services and carrying out espionage work, including capturing photos of “sensitive sites.”

The intelligence activity reportedly included photographing train stations, shopping centers, security cameras, and the Israeli Air Force Technical School.

Hebrew media reports from May said some of the accused independently approached their Iranian handlers requesting additional missions.

Israeli outlets had also reported in late April that two Israeli Air Force technicians who were operating at the Tel Nof Air Base near the city of Ashdod were set to be charged with espionage for Iran.

By April, over 50 indictments had been filed against Israeli citizens accused of spying for the Islamic Republic since October 2023, according to Mondoweiss.

Security analysts and commentators in Israel have described the situation as an "espionage epidemic" fueled by public distrust of political leadership, corruption, and general discontent among Israelis.

Recent cases in 2026 alone include an Iron Dome reservist accused of passing system details for $1,000, multiple active-duty soldiers charged with espionage, and a thwarted plot to assassinate former prime minister Naftali Bennett.