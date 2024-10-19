3 Americans Detained In Venezuela Over Alleged Anti-Government Plot

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

Three U.S. citizens are among five people detained by Venezuelan authorities over their alleged connection to a terrorist plot to destabilize the country, Venezuela’s interior minister announced on Thursday.

Appearing on state television, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello identified the U.S. citizens as David Guttenberg Guillaume, Gregory David Werber, and Jonathan Pagan Gonzalez.

Cabello did not state when the five individuals were detained or what charges they faced but said Gonzalez was captured in the border state of Zulia.

A Peruvian and a Bolivian citizen were also among those taken into custody alongside the three Americans, he said.

All of the individuals speak “perfect” Spanish and traveled to the South American nation under the pretense of either a holiday or visiting a romantic partner, the interior minister said.

“The detained foreigners speak Spanish perfectly, a necessary requirement for them to involve themselves in communities,” Cabello stated.

Cabello provided no evidence linking the detained individuals to alleged terrorist activities in the country.

Instead, he repeated previous claims that U.S. entities such as the CIA were behind the alleged terrorist plot - a claim that has been repeatedly refuted by the U.S. State Department.

Election Results Under Scrutiny

The detainments follow a clampdown on what Venezuela’s government has described as “anti-government activities” following the highly disputed July presidential election in which President Nicolas Maduro secured a third term in office.

The election results sparked nationwide protests and have been heavily scrutinized by the United States and its allies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

The latest arrests bring the number of foreign detainees in Venezuela to at least 12 after three Americans, two Spaniards, and a Czech citizen were arrested last month.

One of those detained was later identified as Wilbert Joseph Castañeda Gomez, whom Cabello described as a Navy SEAL who had served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Colombia.

Also in September, a fourth U.S. citizen was arrested for allegedly taking photos of electrical and oil installations and military units.

Officials accused those individuals of traveling to the country to assassinate Maduro, overthrow the Venezuelan government, and kill several members of its leadership.

The United States in September imposed sanctions on 16 individuals connected to Maduro, whom the Biden administration accused of obstructing voting during the July presidential election and carrying out human rights abuses.

The Maduro administration has previously used Americans imprisoned in Venezuela to gain concessions from the U.S. government.

Under a deal with the Biden administration in December last year, the Venezuelan government handed over 10 Americans and a fugitive wanted by the U.S. government to secure a presidential pardon for Columbian businessman Alex Saab, a close Maduro ally accused of a $350 million money laundering scheme.

The Epoch Times contacted the State Department for comment but didn’t receive a reply by press time.