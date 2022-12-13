4 Minutes Of Undiluted Truth On Mainstream TV

Authored by Mike Whitney,

The last thing you’d ever expect to hear on a mainstream news channel, is the truth.

But - strange as it might seem - that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday night on the Tucker Carlson Show. Carlson interviewed veteran journalist Glenn Greenwald in a 4-minute segment that provided the best ‘easy-to-understand’ summary of the Ukraine War you’ll hear anywhere.

And what was so shocking about the interview, was how casually both men veered onto topics that are essential to grasping “How we got to where we are today” but which are entirely banned on all the other cable news channels.

You are not allowed to know, for example, that Russia was “lured into the conflict in Ukraine”. That does not fit the script that has been passed-along from the Biden State Department to their lapdogs at the cable news stations. You’re also not allowed to know that the US does not fight wars “to spread democracy” or that “the US has no vital interests in Ukraine” or that “Russia is not really our enemy”. All of those topics are verboten. You’re not even allowed to think about these things, which is why– for the most part– they have been completely scrubbed from any-and-all discussion of foreign policy in the corporate media.

That’s what makes the segment with Greenwald such a stunner, because it’s 4 glorious minutes of pure, unvarnished truth delivered from a platform that typically only produces, lies, disinformation and propaganda.

Glenn Greenwald @ggreenwald: "If you want to believe the fairy tale that the US government goes to war to spread democracy, Ukraine is not the place for you." pic.twitter.com/dxgaVNYuj7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2022

That’s why I transcribed the entire interview. Any mistakes are mine. Here it is: