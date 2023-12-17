4th Generation Devastation: The West Has Been Targeted In A Cowardly Globalist Mind War

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

When I first encountered the concept of 4th Generation Warfare around 20 years ago I was studying the basics of propaganda and how it works. While the core issue is deeply disturbing on a number of levels I also found it fascinating – The ways in which governments and elitists have endeavored to control the masses while at the same time trying to avoid direct confrontation whenever possible.

With the advent of civilian populations armed with military grade weaponry and familiar with the training required for combat, elitist groups realized (post American Revolution) that dominating the public with military might was no longer a sure bet. They had to engage in a new kind of warfare using psychological attacks until they could weaken and disarm the populace. The new system of oppressing was about mental coercion; to make people believe that the authoritarian ideal is inevitable.

One part of this strategy involves using economic leverage for social engineering. A hundred years ago it was more about banks creating an endless series of debt mechanisms and controlling the issuance of currencies. Today, corporate elites are expanding – They want to change the very nature of money through Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). By extension, they’re also trying to influence public behavior by attaching “social justice” ideology to economic participation through ESG.

In other words, if you want to have access to credit or money and have the ability to compete in the new “inclusive” marketplace, you will have to bow to the woke religion. If you refuse, your access to trade could be shut down completely, and you and your family could starve.

A greater factor in the mind war, though, is the shift of the Overton Window by making cultural pillars into cultural villains. This is being accomplished through the creation of the deconstruction religion, or what we sometimes call the “Cult of Woke.”

Name any cultural value or principle that defines the western world, such as meritocracy, independence, self reliance, mental toughness, liberty (with responsibility), legacy through hard work and family, the protection of children from perversions, discipline over hedonism, logic and reason over fanaticism, conservation of heritage and history and for many people the tenets of Christian duty. These are all pillars of our society which the woke cult seeks to destroy. In every way I can imagine it is a psychological war on the west, all of it funded through billions of dollars in grants from globalist think tanks like the Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation and the Open Society Foundation.

The globalists view public manipulation and social engineering as their birthright. They think it’s their manifest destiny, and they suggest often that humanity would somehow decay and self destruct without their influence.

As the famed propagandist Edward Bernays once stated:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. …We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of… …In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons…who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”

For men like Bernays the purpose of psychological ops was more about maintaining a certain status quo, with the establishment power brokers firmly in charge but shielded from public view (and anger) as much as possible. The methodology of “shadow government” was constructed in the era of Bernays. However, what started as a tactic for keeping the populace in the dark has now become a strategy for waging war on them. 4th Gen Warfare was born from the mire of public perception management.

You might ask, though, how we are being attacked without soldiers, guns, bombs, tanks or drones? Doesn’t this sound a little paranoid?

In a once obscure internal US Army document titled ‘From Psyop To Mindwar’, the military value of sabotage through 4th Generation methods is described in detail. The treatise outlines the idea of causing a target population to self enslave by undermining its core structures through psychological warfare. The paper was written in 1980 by Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino, a devout satanist, and Colonel Paul Vallely, who would later become a General.

Aquino’s theory was essentially that the US Army was under-utilizing psychological operations as a background to kinetic operations. He argued that psyops could be used as the front line weapon to destroy an enemy nation (or control a domestic population) without the exploitation of standard munitions. As Aquino suggests in a 2003 preface to Mindwar:

“Essentially you overwhelm your enemy with argument. You seize control of all of the means by which his government and populace process information to make up their minds, and you adjust it so that those minds are made up as you desire. Everyone is happy, no one gets hurt or killed, and nothing is destroyed.”

The faux benevolence behind this idea is disturbing. Believe it or not, this was Aquino’s attempt to “soften” the public’s perception of the document. He lamented the exposure of Mindwar among “conspiracy circles” and spent decades trying to downplay the role of occultism in the upper echelons of the military and the government. It was all a “big misunderstanding” according to the satanist.

Mindwar attempts to disconnect itself from the dark and dirty reputation of propaganda efforts among the Nazis or the Communists. Propaganda is commonly, and rightfully, associated with lying. Aquino admits that the new psyops will be used against Americans, not just foreign enemies, but this time he claims they will use “the truth” to manipulate the masses. And who gets to dictate what the truth is? Well, satanist fanatics like Aquino, of course.

The hypocrisy of Mindwar is evident in its underlying premise – That the establishment will always propagandize using the truth, because that which is a lie today can be made into the truth tomorrow. As Aquino notes:

“Unlike PSYOP, MindWar has nothing to do with deception or even with “selected” – and therefore misleading – truth. Rather it states a whole truth that, if it does not now exist, will be forced into existence by the will of the United States.”

Mindwar as a document is itself a piece of propaganda that can’t help but twist reality to justify the vision of men who seek power above all else. I invite you to read the paper (linked above); nearly every concept described in it is being used against the American people and the western public today. The crooked arguments made in Mindwar are the same exact arguments used by current governments to justify state propaganda and mass censorship of opposing views as essential to security and the greater good.

Not to mention, the woke movement is disturbingly similar in its ideals and goals to the narcissistic religions of satanism and luciferianism that Aquino adores. I’m sure that’s purely coincidence…

The reason that conservatives and liberty proponents have been at such a disadvantage in the midst of this “mind war” until recently is because we have an OLD way of viewing warfare that assumes a stand-up fight. They point their guns at us and try to control us, we point our guns at them and say no thanks. But not all war is designed to destroy people directly, and some wars are fought in a cowardly fashion in order to avoid direct confrontation.

Mind war proponents would argue that the tactics are similar to guerrilla methods. I would argue they are much more closely related to terrorist methods, and yes, there is a difference.

The globalists know that once the shooting starts they lose the ability to micromanage the outcome and they might become targets. The purpose of psyops is to either terrorize a population into not fighting back at all, or, to shore up popular sentiment through lies and make any potential rebellion as fringe as possible. Hence the reason for funding woke activism and indoctrinating western youth. Given a generation or two, they think they can replace the west by demonizing it in the minds of today’s children. They might never have to fight us at all.

The conflagration goes beyond “left vs right” to be sure – The globalists and their institutions are the root of the disease our civilization faces, and until that cancer is cut out we will never know peace, regardless of which side of the political spectrum comes out on top.

That said, it’s lazy to suggest that this conflict is simply a product of the false left/right paradigm. Leftists truly are a mob army fully supported by the globalists and fully serving their interests. To get to the money elites, we will likely have to roll through the leftists. Either by forcefully removing them from positions of influence over the next generation (which is what some conservative states are finally doing), or booting them out of a state or country entirely. In war, the people trying to destroy freedom no longer deserve the benefits of freedom.

The key to grasping the situation is to accept that a war is upon us. Woke is a psychological operation devised by globalists, and it is currently battling to become the one and only system of thought – A morally relativist system of thought. It relies on a specific circumstance in order to succeed: The idea that men of the west will not take on a fighting posture in the face of psychological attack. As long as we continue to see war only as fighting with guns, we will remain docile in the face of a more advanced cultural bombardment.

For 4th Gen Warfare to prevail the target population has to follow a certain set of rules while the other side operates without rules. They have to be allowed to pursue all-out destruction against their enemy while the other side is admonished for doing anything remotely defensive, including speaking up. But what happens when patriots stop caring about being admonished? What happens when the optics are no longer relevant? What happens when the goal goes from winning in politics or in the halls of public discourse to winning the actual conflagration in front of us?

When this happens, everything in America and the western world will change. For good or ill will really depend on who is left to rebuild once the smoke clears.

