At Least 6 Israelis Dead In Jaffa Terror Shooting Hours Before Iran Ballistic Missile Attack

On Tuesday there was a mass shooting and large casualties in the Israeli city of Jaffa, in the south Tel Aviv area. A pair of gunmen went on a shooting rampage in or near a strain station on Jerusalem street, local media says.

Several casualties were down at the scene, amid a huge police and emergency responder presence. Police are calling it a suspected terror attack. It occurred within hours before a large-scale Iranian ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv.

Security camera footage showing a pair of attackers in Jaffa.

"Initial reports in Hebrew media indicate that there were at least two gunmen in the attack and that there are at least 10 wounded, including two in critical condition," Times of Israel initially reported.

But as emergency responders made it to the scene, the death toll quickly rose:

Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed that eight individuals were killed in the attacks that occurred Jaffa, the Times of Israel reported. Police also stated that two individuals who carried out the attacks had been "neutralized" according to the outlet.

Some reports are saying that at least 14 people were shot. Initially circulating security camera images showed two Arabs or presumably Palestinian men carrying assault rifles. Reports remain conflicting as police investigate the scene.

Footage showed a chaotic shootout and many Israelis on the ground (warning: graphic):

Multiple Individuals have been Shot at the Light-Rail Station on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, in a Suspected Terrorist Attack. pic.twitter.com/UjXriTF8sK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

"Eight people were murdered in the terror shooting attack in Jaffa this evening, MDA says," according to Times of Israel.

Tuesday evening has been chaotic and fearful across Israel, given that just as headlines of the deadly Jaffa shootings began emerging, Iran began launching a huge ballistic missile assault on Israel. Millions of Israelis took to bomb shelters amid widespread alarms sounding.