Afghan National Who Entered US On Special Visa Charged With Plotting Election Day Massacre

A 27-year-old Afghan national who entered the US shortly after the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has been arrested for allegedly planning an Election Day massacre in the name of the Islamic State.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, who'd been living in Oklahoma, was arrested Monday after traveling to a ranch to obtain two AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition he'd purchased from an undercover FBI informant. Tawhedi is also accused of recruiting a co-conspirator who hasn't been named because he's under 18 years old.

The DOJ says that, in this photo, Tawhedi is seen making a "Tawhid" gesture. Commonly used by Muslims to affirm their monotheism, ISIS militants also use it to affirm their ideology, the feds say.

"As part of the plot, the defendant allegedly took steps to liquidate his family’s assets, resettle members of his family overseas, acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, and commit a terrorist attack in the United States," the Department of Justice said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The federal criminal complaint doesn't indicate where Tawhedi and his recruit planned to carry out their mass murder. After being arrested, he told investigators that he planned to target a large gathering of people, and that he and his accomplice expected to die in the attack. In a message to a man Tawhedi identified as an ISIS member, Tawhedi wrote, "God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day.”

Investigators say that, on July 25, Tawhedi did an internet search for "how to access Washington DC cameras," and also viewed the White House and Washington Monument's webcams. He allegedly saved ISIS propaganda on his internet accounts, conversed in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, and gave money to a charity that funnels money to ISIS.

The DOJ said its evidence against Tawhedi includes a video in which he's seen cuddling with his daughter and another child, and reading them a list of rewards that martyrs receive in the afterlife. According to the criminal complaint, he "stated that martyrs will be exempted from the sufferings of the grave, placed in heaven, get married to 72 virgins, and receive a crown full of jewels."

This photo from the DOJ's complaint is said to show Tawhedi reading to children about the rewards granted to martyrs

"The Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. (Note Garland's transparently political, scaremongering emphasis on "semi-automatic weapons." Such weapons are legal and commonplace throughout America -- with perhaps 70 million or more of them in citizens' hands -- but are increasingly targeted by leftist gun-control schemers.)

The US military completed its calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021. Just days later, on Sept. 9, Tawhedi entered the United States with a special immigrant visa -- apparently of the type granted to Afghans who had assisted US forces. At the time of his arrest, he had not yet had his immigration proceedings fully adjudicated. Under questioning, Tawhedi said he'd planned to move his family to Afghanistan so they could, as paraphrased by investigators, "live according to pure Islam."

It's worth noting that Tawhedi's first exposure to the FBI-orchestrated arms deal came after he'd listed a computer for sale, and an FBI "confidential human source" inquired and told Tawhedi he wanted the computer for a gun business he was starting. Time will tell the degree to which Tawhedi was truly a self-motivated terrorist capable of readying for an attack without FBI assistance -- or whether he's the latest in a long line of individuals nudged and tugged along by Feds and their profiteering informants.