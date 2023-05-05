After Bungling Sudan Crisis Response, Biden's Solution: More Sanctions

The Biden administration has come under intense criticism for its meager and flat-footed response to the Sudan crisis, now reaching three full weeks, and with over 550 people killed and thousands wounded. Each time a truce is declared, it is quickly broken with gunfire and shelling in and around Khartoum. Two Americans were reported killed near the start of the violence. Thousands of US citizens reportedly remain in the country.

Biden's solution? Sanction more stuff... "President Biden on Thursday called for an end to the violence among warring factions in Sudan and expanded his administration’s ability to sanction individuals who undermine peace and stability in the war-torn nation," The Hill reports.

Via AFP

Biden said in a statement, "The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy—and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy."

"I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties," he continued. "This violence, which has already stolen the lives of hundreds of civilians and began during the holy month of Ramadan, is unconscionable."

He emphasized, the conflict "must end." Biden said further: "Our diplomatic efforts to urge all parties to end the military conflict and allow unhindered humanitarian access continue, as do our efforts to assist those remaining Americans, including by providing them information on exit options."

The newly announced measures allow the US to expand sanctions on any individual or entity which is threatening the peace and stability of Sudan. The executive order authorizes potential sanctions on any Sudanese officials involved in "destabilizing the country and undermining the democratic transition." We highly doubt either of the two rival generals locked in conflict will care - certainly the threat of sanctions will have no force with them. It will be no 'deterrent' to anything.

The two generals now fighting over the capital had previously united in a 2021 coup to take shared control of the country. The battles pit the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo -- who's also known as Hemedti and has served as Burhan's deputy head of state.

However, recent months have seen mounting tensions between the SAF and RSF, as the generals have clashing positions in negotiations for the establishment of civilian government, something the country's been trying to achieve since a 2019 revolution overthrew the 30-year reign of President Omar al-Bashir.

Check out this timeline leading up to the current state of Sudan 👀 pic.twitter.com/ckMnJVL71s — VRosen (@vrosen11) April 24, 2023

There's been a significant evacuation operation underway by many global countries since the outbreak of street to street fighting, including China which has even sent warships to take its nationals from Sudan's Red Sea ports. The US State Department, however, has been accused of turning a blind eye.