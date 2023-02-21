Air Raid Sirens Blared For Dramatic Effect During Biden's Visit To Kiev

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Air raid sirens blared for dramatic effect during Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev to meet President Zelensky, despite there being no reports of missile strikes.

The crescendo of noise was seemingly deliberately engineered to make Biden’s photo shoot visit, during which he wore his trademark aviator sunglasses, look cool, calm and collected.

Observers noted how Biden and Zelensky walked around “Hollywood style” as the sirens piped up.

“I’ve been here for the past five days. I have not heard any explosions. I have not heard any air sirens, until about half an hour ago, right when President Biden was in the center of Kiev,” CNN’s Alex Marquardt reported in a telling admission.

The contrast was also noted by Reuters, which reported, “Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, although there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.”

“What a joke. This explains why no one in the entire vicinity ran for cover,” remarked Chris Menahan.

As we highlighted yesterday, while Biden’s visit to Ukraine was heralded by the media, the president has no plans to visit East Palestine in Ohio despite the unfolding disaster there impacting ordinary American citizens.

During his visit to Kiev, Biden pledged another $500 million in US military aid as American taxpayers continue to foot the bill to pay to prolong a war that has no end in sight.

