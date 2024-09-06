American-Turkish Activist Shot & Killed By Israeli Forces In West Bank

Israel's IDF military has been engaged in an intense 10-day operation in the West Bank, which in the last several days has been heavily focused on 'counter-terror' operations in Jenin. The Palestinian health ministry has said at least 36 Palestinians have been killed during what is widely being described as the IDF's biggest operation in the West Bank in years. There are now fears that the situation could become like the Gaza Strip.

The deteriorating situation has attracted the greater scrutiny of Washington after on Friday 26-year old American-Turkish human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was reportedly gunned down by Israeli soldiers. Eyewitnesses near the scene of her death described that Israeli forces used live ammunition on a large group of protesters.

"During the weekly protest in Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank, IDF soldiers opened fire at the protesters using live ammunition," Jerusalem Post writes of the eyewitness accounts. "Eygi was subsequently critically wounded in the head. The 26 years old activist was evacuated to Rafida Hospital in Nablus, where she later died."

Doctors at the Rafidia Hospital confirmed the young woman's death to Reuters. Subsequent social media posts from the hospital showed Eygi's American passport.

Israeli and Palestinian media reports say that along with live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas were used to try and disperse the protest in Beita.

The Jerusalem Post describes of the organization Eygi was protesting with as follows:

Eygi was part of the Faz'a campaign, which supports Palestinian farmers against military and settler violations. Additionally, similar to Rachel Corrie, who was killed in Rafah in 2003 while attempting to interfere with IDF operations, Eygi was a member of the International Solidarity Movement, a Palestinian-led movement.

Slain American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

Israel's military says it is investigating the shooting, but a statement also appeared to own up to it: "The Israeli military stated that during a violent public disorder, stones were thrown at IDF forces, who responded by shooting at the lower body of the main instigator of the rioters," the IDF was quoted in local media as saying.

A Palestinian doctor said that in the immediate aftermath, "We tried to perform a resuscitation operation on her, but unfortunately she died."

The governments of both Turkey and the United States confirmed the death of the dual national. Eygi was Turkish-born and a citizen of the United States.

"We have learned with deep regret that our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has been killed by the Israeli occupation forces," The Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

And US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said: "We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death, and will have more to say as we learn more. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens."

This is likely to exacerbate tensions between the US and Israel further. In Turkey's case, relations with Tel Aviv are already an a historic low point, and this killing is likely to send things spiraling further.