Americans & Britons Already Stuck In Lebanon As Embassies Plead 'Leave Now'

The UK Foreign Ministry has issued an urgent appeal for all all British nationals still in Lebanon to exit the country as soon as possible and by any means due to the rapidly deteriorating situation with Hezbollah-Israeli fighting.

"British nationals in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available flight," the new Friday alert said.

"We are working to increase capacity and secure seats for British nationals to leave," it added, amid reports that some Britons who've been trying to get out are already stuck.

British nationals have also been told to immediately register with the UK embassy or consulates. As of Thursday, British leaders acknowledged problems with flights, given commercial air traffic has largely come to a halt amid repeat Israeli attacks on Beirut:

Britons have told the BBC they are struggling to get out of Lebanon, as Sir Keir Starmer repeats his call for UK nationals to leave. The UK has urged British nationals to leave immediately because of the escalation in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Speaking to BBC News, the prime minister said Britons still in the country should: "Leave now. It's very important."

Given Friday's major Israeli strikes on what's widely being described as a command HQ center in southern Beirut, most analysts consider all-out war as assured at this point.

A Friday message from the US Embassy in Beirut indicated the United States is not yet evacuating its citizens.

"The U.S. Embassy is not evacuating U.S. citizens at this time," the official message said. "There is a commercially available flight that U.S. citizens who expressed interest in departing Lebanon will have to book and pay directly with the airline."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just approved almost $9 billion in weapons to be shipped to Israel. Hours ago Netanyahut gave the order to bomb the shit out of Beirut - and Harris and Biden's response was to tell Americans in Lebanon they're on their own. pic.twitter.com/xqZGHFDT6f — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) September 27, 2024

A prior Sept.24 statement from the US Embassy reads as follows:

The U.S. Embassy notes most airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, limited commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon still remain available. Please see available flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport . We urge those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.

Late into the evening Friday (local), Hezbollah has resumed firing rockets on northern Israel, the town of Safed in particular, and things are fast sliding into full war.