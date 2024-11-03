America's Out Of Control Debt "Is A National Security Threat" - Judy Shelton On Gold & Global Peace

“I want the United States to be the leader if there's any kind of gold backing to a currency.” - Judy Shelton

Economic advisor to former President Donald Trump, Judy Shelton, joins GoldTelegraph's Alex Deluce for a captivating conversation spanning a wide range of subjects.

Judy Shelton is a Senior Fellow at the Independent Institute and author of the book Good as Gold: How to Unleash the Power of Sound Money.

She is the former Chairman of the National Endowment for Democracy and former U.S. Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She has testified before the U.S. Senate Banking, Senate Foreign Relations, House Banking, House Foreign Affairs, and Joint Economic Committee.

In their conversation, Deluce and Shelton explore a series of compelling topics, highlighted by Judy’s riveting career stories, including her interactions with figures like Alan Greenspan, Paul Volcker, and other influential central bankers.

One of the most powerful revelations she shared was Paul Volcker’s frank admission: he had always believed the United States would eventually return to the Bretton Woods system.

For those unfamiliar, Volcker was referencing the pivotal moment known as the Nixon Shock in 1971, when President Nixon abruptly suspended the U.S. dollar's convertibility into gold, shattering the foundation of the Bretton Woods system.

At that historic moment in history, Volcker served as the Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Monetary Affairs.

This marked the transition to a pure fiat monetary system.

Deluce and Shelton get into a wide-ranging conversation that covers many topics, which include:

The US Dollar

The U.S. National Debt as a Security Threat

Federal Reserve's Role in America's debt and Financial Instability

Historical Perspectives on Monetary Policy

Potential Return to a Gold-Backed System

Comparisons Between Soviet Central Planning and Current Economic Policies

BRICS Countries and Global Financial Shifts

Treasury Bond Backed by Gold and the Potential for Gold Backed Stablecoins

TIMESTAMPS:

0:49 - How much does the US dollar’s global dominance depend on the upcoming election? 2:08 – Is debt a threat to U.S. national security? 3:20 - How responsible is the Federal Reserve for America's current debt level? 7:54 - How has the Federal Reserve contributed to the financial instability we face today? 13:22 - How do you see today’s shifting global landscape, given your deep background in historical analysis? 19:46 - Are we on the verge of another major global monetary shift, and what might it look like? 29:13 - Was there a specific moment or event early in your career that sparked your interest in the study of gold? 34:09 - Memorable stories from your conversations with Alan Greenspan, Paul Volcker and Robert Mandel 39:22 - How do you define sound money? 46: 14 - How interconnected are sound money, economic opportunity, stability, and global peace, especially in today’s polarized world? 49:51 - Why do you think so many policymakers dismiss and mock gold, even as global demand is at records and central banks are stockpiling? 54:13 - How does the Fed's dual mandate open it to political vulnerabilities, and could a rules-based system address these issues? 59:37 - How does the Fed’s centralized control over interest rates affect what is supposed to be a market-based economy? 1:02:48 - Are central banks aggressive policies eroding or undermining capitalism and the concept of free markets? 1:06:23 - Are BRICS nations positioning gold to become a unit of account and medium of exchange, potentially bypassing the traditional financial system? 1:09:38 - Could imposing tariffs on countries that move away from the dollar actually help America maintain its financial muscle? 1:14:47 - What gives you hope for potential reforms that could create a monetary system supporting economic freedom and stability for everyone? 1:16:58 - Could we potentially see you in the next administration advocating for these policies?

Watch the full interview below: