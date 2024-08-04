Anti-Immigration Protests In UK Spreads As Elon Musk Warns "Civil War Is Inevitable" 

European countries on the front lines, such as Greece and Italy, have been overwhelmed with migrants over the years due to failed open-border policies facilitated by radical leftist politicians. These unaccountable leaders (elected & unelected) have created the perfect storm of migrant crime and chaos across the continent.

Just a fraction of the Brits murdered by foreigners recently.



And they expect zero pushback from that? pic.twitter.com/rP9uj292AA — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 3, 2024

For readers, who are not caught up with the news cycle, anti-immigration demonstrations have erupted across the UK following the horrific stabbing of three children in Southport by the 17-year-old son of Rwandan immigrants.

Here's the latest reporting:

Now weekend anti-immigration demonstrations were seen in Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke, and other cities. Some turned violent while others did not.

Citizens are enraged with progressive officials who have promoted open borders, leading to an influx of migrants. This has resulted in increased crime and chaos and has adversely affected working-class families by pushing down wages for low-skilled jobs.

The Guardian quoted protesters on Saturday as chanting, "Get them out" and "Yorkshire."

In the southwest city of Bristol, folks shouted, "We want our country back," while others yelled, "England 'til I die." There were small pockets of counter-protesters who called called anti-immigration protesters 'racist'.

It seems that the working-class people in the West are beginning to speak up. After all, Christianity played a major role in the development of Western civilization.

“F*ck Islam”, shouted British patriots in London. UK one step away from civil war? pic.twitter.com/IF1D1gQPkw — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) July 28, 2024

On Sunday, Policing and Crime Minister Diana Johnson told Sky News that unrest is viewed as "criminal disorder" and that people participating were "thugs." She said some protesters may face "imprisonment."

Folks are not happy about the two-tier judicial system. Where have we seen this before?

Britain has officially gone. pic.twitter.com/M5MX8qDCc5 — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) July 28, 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the nation that the government will do "whatever it takes" to quell the violence.

🇬🇧 Riots in the UK are quickly getting out of control. pic.twitter.com/ZbPHY514Ak — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 3, 2024

On Saturday evening, Musk weighed in on the unrest, warning: "Civil war is inevitable."

Civil war is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

Musk's assumption might not be too far off from what could be coming to Europe. In fact, far-left EU elites who have pushed years of open borders, flooding countries across the bloc with hundreds of thousands of migrants, if not millions, have intentionally or unintentionally stoked incredibly high divisions among the population over migration. Meanwhile, failed open-border policies have supercharged nationalist movements.

One interesting note: leftist corporate media are pushing that X has been the epicenter of fueling misinformation and disinformation, as it's likely EU leftist officials are going to attempt to clamp down some more (remember the Olympics censorship) on Musk's free speech efforts.

Mark my words - Britain's leftist government will use this outbreak of violence to launch a crackdown on free speech, specifically against Elon Musk's X platform. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) August 4, 2024

Here comes the censorship.

Anti-immigration activist Martin Sellner gave a lecture yesterday on censorship.



The police showed up to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/WYuYhrHr5g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2024

Europe's slow-motion crisis has undoubtedly gained momentum as social unrest ignites. This couldn't have come at the worst possible timing as Russia and Ukraine are locked in a multi-year war in Eastern Europe with elevated risks of broadening conflict. Furthermore, risks of broadening conflict are also seen in the Middle East between Iran and Israel.

The West is in chaos, thanks to far-left lawmakers from the US to Europe who have promoted failed open-border policies - destroyed meritocracy - and still can't describe what a woman is.