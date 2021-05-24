Are You Ready For The Everything Shortage?

Authored by Robert Wheeler via The Organic Prepper blog,

For several months, many of my articles covered the global shortages and coming shortages facing the worldwide economy. My articles warn of food, chip, fuel, and commodity shortages. I also wrote about inflation, crop failures, and scarcity of any goods that consumers may need or want.

Some readers may feel it was a bit like paranoia and overkill at the time.

Guess what?

MSM now reveals my writings on global shortages are, in fact, accurate

Many articles found on MSM corporate outlets report on global shortages. In fact, those articles seem like I could have written them. (Not the general hack stenographers masquerading as journalists today.)

One such article: “The World Economy Is Suddenly Running Low on Everything,” by Brendan Murray, Enda Curran, and Kim Chipman. This piece sums up many of the issues I’ve written about for several months, albeit much later.

To start, Murray, Curran, and Chipman write:

A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, its companies are furiously trying to stock up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which demand for goods is recovering and assuage that primal fear of running out. The frenzy is pushing supply chains to the brink of seizing up. Shortages, transportation bottlenecks, and price spikes are nearing the highest levels in recent memory, raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation.

But, wait, there are MORE global shortages to report

The writers also mention the global shortages of raw materials, crops, and other essential commodities. The effect of the current supply disruptions is seen not just on the economy but also daily life.

They write:

Copper, iron ore, and steel. Corn, coffee, wheat, and soybeans. Lumber, semiconductors, plastic, and cardboard for packaging. The world is seemingly low on all of it. “You name it, and we have a shortage on it,” Tom Linebarger, chairman, and chief executive of engine and generator manufacturer Cummins Inc., said on a call this month. Clients are “trying to get everything they can because they see high demand,” Jennifer Rumsey, the Columbus, Indiana-based company’s president, said. “They think it’s going to extend into next year.” The difference between the big crunch of 2021 and past supply disruptions is the sheer magnitude of it and the fact that there is — as far as anyone can tell — no clear end in sight. Big or small, few businesses are spared.

And now, adding to the global shortage issue, we have all this…

There are other exacerbating issues. Here are just a few examples:

Of course, we have to mention COVID-19 economic damage. This prompted governments worldwide to engage in medieval-like tyranny levels and launch wars against their economies.

Don’t expect global shortages and price spikes to end any time soon

Take a look at the US economic indicator known as the Logistics Managers’ Index, a gauge built on a monthly survey of corporate supply chiefs. Information collected reveals where they foresee transportation, warehouse expenses, and inventory. You see, the current index is at the second-highest level in records dating back to 2016. Nor does the index show any respite in the next year.

“You bring all of these factors in, and it’s an environment that’s ripe for significant inflation, with limited levers” [for monetary authorities to pull], said David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay Solutions, a U.K.-based logistics software, and services provider.

Food prices are rising dramatically too. A United Nations gauge of world food costs climbed for the 11th straight month in April, the highest rise in seven years. Mismanagement of agricultural commodities in the US, weather issues, and a “crop-buying spree” in China led to more continuous price spikes than seen in over a decade.

Global shortages, price spikes, mismanagement, and more are all part of a “plan”

The economic crisis (and it is a crisis) is not simply a matter of corruption or short-sighted politicians. The fact is this is one step of many in an agenda that hatched long ago. It is a plan in which the bottom 99% of the world’s population lives under a complete tyranny with virtually no comforts. Their basic needs met by a government-controlled UBI payment controlled by cashless credits that can be cut off at the first sign of dissent.

This is what the Great Reset is all about. The failures of Free Trade combined with the coming Great Reset will make humanity wish they had given their all to defend their freedom.

We still have the chance to do so. Instead of sheepishly giving away our freedom out of fear and conformity, it’s time to step up.

How are you preparing for the everything shortage?

Are you producing more? Are you adapting to live with fewer choices? Do you have plans to produce more? Have you established a trusted barter network?