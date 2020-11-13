Austria To Ban "Political Islam" After Terror Attack

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

In response to a jihadist terror attack in Vienna last week, the government of Austria will pass a law making it illegal to spread “political Islam” in the country.

The European nation’s capital was shook when a lone gunman killed four people and injured 23 others during a rampage that began in the city’s historic quarter. The culprit, 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzullai, was an ISIS sympathizer.

In response, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced new measures that would make preaching “political Islam” a criminal offense.

“We will create a criminal offence called ‘political Islam’ in order to be able to take action against those who are not terrorists themselves, but who create the breeding ground for them,” Kurz tweeted.

"There will be further possibilities for the closure of the places of worship, the introduction of a register of imams, and measures will be taken to drain financial flows for terrorist financing."

Es wird weitere Möglichkeiten für die Schließung der Kultusstätten geben, eine Einführung eines Imame-Registers, das Symbol- & Vereinsgesetz wird verschärft & darüber hinaus werden Maßnahmen gesetzt, um Finanzströme zur Terrorismusfinanzierung trocken legen zu können. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) November 11, 2020

Another measure set to be voted on by Parliament next month would see individuals convicted of terror offences kept behind bars for life.

As we previously highlighted, despite facing a worst threat than Austria, the French government hasn’t taken similar measures.

However, President Macron has faced global protests from the Muslim world simply for re-affirming the pre-eminence of free speech and suggesting tighter border controls.

