Austria Kickstarts Deportation Process As Syrians Receive Letters Questioning Their Right To Stay

The Austrian government is understood to have initiated a process to review the asylum status of Syrians following the fall of the Assad regime, a move that could impact up to 40,000 people.

As reported by the Exxpress news outlet, the Federal Office for Asylum and Immigration (BFA) has sent letters to Syrians who have been in Austria for less than five years, questioning their continued need for protection.

The letters, citing the “changed circumstances” in Syria, state that recipients no longer need to fear political persecution. Those affected have been asked to attend appointments where they must provide further justification for their asylum claims, including evidence of integration such as employment, children enrolled in school, or other contributions to Austrian society.

BFA Director Gernot Maier clarified that asylum protection can generally be revoked within five years if the original reasons for granting it have fundamentally changed. “As soon as a well-founded basis for the decision is available, the decision in these cases is made immediately,” the letter from the BFA stated.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer instructed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to suspend all ongoing Syrian asylum applications and review existing cases, but Maier acknowledged the “very volatile situation” in Syria, which currently prevents any definitive decisions on deportations.

However, it appears that Vienna is preparing the groundwork to expedite repatriations once the political landscape in Syria becomes clearer.

The Syrian community in Austria, numbering over 95,000 as of early 2024, is predominantly concentrated in Vienna and represents the eighth-largest foreign group in the country.

Austrian newspaper Heute reported up to 30,000 Syrians took to the streets in Vienna after the fall of the deposed former Syrian president to celebrate his demise at the hands of Islamist rebels, though police figures placed the number at 12,000.

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl welcomed the government’s actions, claiming the departure of Assad eliminated the need for Syrians to remain in Austria. In a social media post, Kickl declared, “Your homeland needs you now,” and argued that the return of Syrians would provide “significant relief” to Austria’s social system. He also referenced Syrian migrants’ overrepresentation in criminal statistics, adding, “Even one or two knife specialists will disappear from Austria.”

The debate has reignited tensions over migration policy in Austria and across Europe, where leaders in several countries are calling for Syrians to return home. Austrian officials have floated the idea of offering €1,000 payments and assistance with travel and documentation for voluntary returns. However, those without leave to remain or with criminal convictions face forced deportation.

