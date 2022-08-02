Beijing Looking To Buy Deep Water Port, WWII Airstrip In Solomon Islands

Authored by Daniel Y. Teng via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A Chinese state-owned firm is investigating the purchase of a deep water port and a World War II-era airstrip and marine base in the Solomon Islands, according to new documents obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, Armadale Class Patrol Boat, HMAS Armidale, sails into the Port of Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands, on Dec. 1, 2021. (CPL Brodie Cross/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)

The China Forestry Group Corporation, under the direct control of Beijing, is scoping out acquisition targets, including a forestry plantation on the circle-shaped island of Kolombangara—the site of extensive fighting between the Allies and Imperial Japan during World War II.

The plantation covers two-thirds of the island and includes 14,000 hectares of hardwood forest, 24,000 hectares of protected forest, a deep water port, an old marine base, airstrip, and large tracts of flat land.

Kolombangara is also part of the New Georgia Islands group, within the Western Province of the Solomon Islands. It is located near a major tuna fishing hub, Noro, as well as the town of Munda, where there is already extensive Chinese investment in the airport.

Talks for Kolombangara began in 2019 when a delegation from China Forestry visited the island. However, while the delegation showed little interest in the trees, there appeared to be interest in the wharf and its depth.

The plantation is currently owned by Taiwanese and Australian private shareholders, along with the Solomon Islands government—which currently maintains close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Since May 2022, talks have resumed.

Members of the plantation company’s board, Kolombangara Forests Products Ltd, have written to the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressing concerns over Beijing’s interest, according to the ABC’s Four Corners program. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade responded by saying it would not intervene in this particular transaction.

The Australian government already has investments across the Solomon Islands in its bid to push back Beijing’s ongoing influence, including works at the Noro fishing and container hub, and funding six mobile phone towers across the country.

Beijing Influence Deeply Entrenched in the Solomons

It comes as Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei continues working with the Solomons national government to build 200 mobile towers across the islands. Huawei was banned from Australia’s 5G network in 2018 over security concerns—a move adopted by several democratic governments in subsequent years, including the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, India, and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was also found to have activated a secret Beijing-backed slush fund in the lead-up to a no-confidence motion in December—distributing $80,000 to every MP loyal to him (and nothing to those who opposed him).

The latest revelations come as democratic leaders continue bolstering support in the Pacific region in response to Beijing’s ongoing influence—which has entrenched the interests of corrupt national leaders.

Further, the plantation deal is not the first indication of Beijing’s military interests in the region. In April, documents were leaked revealing Chinese state-owned aviation company, Avic International Project Engineering Co., had been scoping out development sites for naval and infrastructure projects for the People’s Liberation Army—Navy (PLAN).

The news broke after a secret security deal between Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare and Beijing was signed that would allow the PLAN to station troops, weapons, and naval ships in the region—opening the door to the full militarization of the region akin to the South China Sea.

Sogavare has continued to deny that Beijing will establish a military base.