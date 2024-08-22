Beijing Rips Biden For 'Peddling China Nuclear Threat Narrative'

China has responded to the fresh NY Times revelation that President Joe Biden recently (and secretly) approved a new nuclear strategic plan that includes US preparations for a simultaneous nuclear war with Russia, China, and North Korea. The new strategic doctrine was reportedly put into effect in March.

"The U.S. is peddling the China nuclear threat narrative, finding excuses to seek strategic advantage," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded on Wednesday.

"China is seriously concerned about the relevant report and the facts have fully proved that the United States has constantly stirred up the so-called China nuclear threat theory in recent years," she added.

Mao insisted that instead of hyping fake threats, Washington should pursue setting an example of nuclear disarmament and de-escalation, and reminded a press briefing that Beijing officially maintains a a policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons.

"China has always kept its nuclear capabilities to a minimum required for national security needs with no intention to engage in any arms race with any country," the spokeswoman continued.

She then called attention to the fact that the US possesses "the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal" and at the same time "stubbornly adheres to a nuclear deterrence policy based on the first use of nuclear weapons."

As we featured previously, the US nuclear strategy is updated about every four years or so and is highly classified. The Times described the new strategy as the "first to examine in detail whether the United States is prepared to respond to nuclear crises that break out simultaneously or sequentially, with a combination of nuclear and nonnuclear weapons."

China’s arsenal is still just a fraction of what the US and Russia possess. The State Department said in July that the US has 5,748 warheads, including 2,000 that are retired and awaiting dismantlement.

White House - "Not a response to any single entity, country nor threat" https://t.co/svHGmQvfcJ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 21, 2024

According to the Arms Control Association, Russia has 5,580 warheads, including 1,200 that are retired and awaiting dismantlement. Russia has 1,549 nuclear warheads that are deployed, and the US deploys 1,419.